A woman has been trending on social media after the glue for her wig exploded on her face as she tried to squeeze it to come out

Wearing wigs is a common trend among women, especially those who want to change their hairstyles without damaging their natural hair

Netizens could not help but laugh at the funny moment, with many sharing their own stories about the hassles of wearing a wig

A woman has been trending on social media for pressing the glue for her wig too hard. Images:@LilMissMemphis/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A young girl has been trending on Twitter for failing to apply her wig correctly. The video sparked a conversation online about the struggles of owning a wig.

Twitter is in stitches after a woman's epic wig fail trends

Twitter user @LilMissMemphis shared a video on Twitter about a young girl whose recent attempt to lay her wig has gone viral, but not for the reasons she had hoped.

In the post on social media, the woman can be seen trying to apply glue to her wig before placing it on her head. However, things quickly go awry as the glue gets all over her face, leaving her a mess.

Here is the tweet:

Young woman's wig fail trends and sparks a conversation

The video has since been shared widely online, with many netizens finding the woman's struggle hilarious and relatable. Some have even offered advice on how to properly apply a wig, while others have shared their wig mishaps:

@lexx said:

"Her lashes shielded her eyes from that glue working overtime."

@yourstepsis commented:

"When you want to try something new."

@PitaParker said:

"This happened to my little sister before, and nobody heard the last of it."

@Miss Fay commented:

"When life comes at you fast, you gotta turn the other cheek and laugh at the past."

@LUXXE said:

"That’s tough. I would just go to bed. Cancel the next two days."

@BanditKeith commented:

"I’d just lie down and call it a week."

