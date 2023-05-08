A gogo is trending on social media for grooving and dancing to the amapiano song Mfana Ka'Ma by uLazi

Netizens were impressed by her flawless moves and the energy she brought while she was on the dance floor

The senior citizen is seen dancing with a group of young people who are clearly enjoying her company

A gogo has won the hearts of SA with her seamless dance moves to 'Mfana Ka'Ma' by uLazi. Images:@mo_n_weezy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A gogo dancing at a groove has been making the rounds on social media. Mzansi was impressed with the fast-paced rhythm of the music and the jumps in a few of her own moves.

Incredible dancing skills by Gogo inspire people of all ages to get up and dance to amapiano music

TikTok user @mo_n_weezy posted a video of a granny dancing at an event where the dj's were playing a set. The lady's flawless moves and infectious energy won the hearts of many people who watched the video.

The gogo's dance skills are a testament to the fact that age is just a number when it comes to dancing. She proves anyone can get on the dance floor and groove to the beat, regardless of age.

Watch the video below:

Viral video of gogo dancing captivates the hearts of netizens with her energetic moves

The gogo's performance shows that music is a universal language that can unite people of all ages. Her flawless moves have won the hearts of many netizens, and many shared inspirational thoughts in the comments:

@Sarah said:

"NELSON WOMANDELA."

@HlelaDastile commented:

"I know her entire soul needed this outing. Normalise going to the groove with your grannies."

@N.M said:

"Groove is nice, guys. Let’s not lie to each other."

@MyParis13 commented:

"She’s got rhythm."

@StarGirl said:

"If happiness was a person."

@Mandy commented

"Tell me you in South Africa without you in South Africa."

@Tamaranji said:

"When all your kids are married and relocated, and your husband is long gone, that's where you spend your days,"

@QuitaJames commented:

"As black people, we vibrate at a different frequency."

