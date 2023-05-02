Musician Kazeli has been taking the amapiano genre by storm, captivating audiences and drawing in fans from all over the globe

The French vocalist has been trending on TikTok with her lip-syncing video to Uncle Waffles 'Yahyuppiyah', a famous Amapiano track

Fans were impressed by her ability to sing to the lyrics without messing up the words while staying on beat

Kazeli, an up-and-coming vocalist in the Amapiano music genre is trending for her unique blend of French, English, and African languages in her music. Images: @kazeli_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Kazeli is a rising star in the Amapiano music genre, with a unique blend of French, English, and African languages in her music.

French vocalist Kazeli brings

Kazeli's lip-syncing video to Uncle Waffles 'Yahyuppiyah', a famous Amapiano track, has been trending on TikTok, with fans raving about her skilful and energetic performances. Her videos have been shared widely on the platform, introducing her music to new audiences and establishing her as one of the most exciting contemporary artists in the industry.

Watch the video below:

The rising star of amapiano mixes French beats into the genre

With her unique blend of languages, infectious beats, and captivating stage presence, Kazeli is poised to become a major force in the music world. Her energy and infectious rhythms have drawn fans worldwide, and her recent success on TikTok has increased her popularity.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZainabAlmas said:

I" wish this app could add a voice note feature because now I'm done typing the names of the new South African citizens."

@Strictly_Myself commented:

"Aybo, this will be the death of me."

@MmamaMkwanazi said:

" You, I can't even say the first verse."

@KhanyiStufuzaNgema commented:

"Zanele, is that you?"

@mlungisigzondi said:

"Can I have an acapella, please?"

Video of Uncle Waffles and Ciara slaying the ‘Yahyuppiyah’ TikTok challenge has gone viral, Mzansi proud

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about South African DJ Uncle Waffles, who did a video with US songstress Ciara.

The DJ shared a TikTok video where she collaborated with American superstar Ciara. The star and Ciara effortlessly danced to her hit track 'Yahyuppiyah', which went viral among Mzansi peeps.

Netizens were proud that Uncle Waffles mingled with global stars during her Coachella stay in California. Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, entertained a massive crowd at the Coachella festival, which has previously hosted some of the world's big names.

Source: Briefly News