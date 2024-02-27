A woman from KwaZulu-Natal took to her TikTok account to pull a joke on her followers

The lady posted a video of herself in a taxi, saying she is dating the driver and he is going to drop her off before letting anyone in

The online community reacted to the stunt, with many finding her hilarious and some asking her to plug them

A KZN lady hilariously showed off the privileges of dating a taxi driver. Images: @sphe_duze/ TikTok, @BFG Images

A KwaZulu-Natal woman took to her TikTok account to pull her follower's leg, saying her taxi driver bae does not let anyone in until he drops her off.

In the video she uploaded, @sphe_duze is in the taxi, sitting behind the driver. The Quantum is empty, with only her and the driver.

"POV: You're dating the taxi manager, so no one else gets in the taxi until he drops you."

The video captures the Quantum as it drives to the lady's destination. TikTok users recognised the place, saying it was Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

The users thought the woman was being serious. But one person told them that she was joking. The lady also confirmed that she was.

Woman jokes about taxi driver dropping her off while on duty

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the woman's content

The video garnered over 29k likes, with many online users finding her hilarious and asking her to plug them with other taxi managers in their areas to experience such luxury.

@Nono shared:

"I had a bad experience Shem never again."

@Buhlebenkosi said:

"Taxi men get REALLY BEAUTIFUL WOMEN I saw one of dad’s drivers and his girlfriend the other day ‍‍."

@Pontsho️‍♥️ loved:

"This is soft."

@Miss_T_Zulu stanned:

"Iconic."

@Amanda relates:

"Me today did he not drop me off and then give me R20?"

Lady shows off taxi driver bae

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed off her taxi driver boyfriend.

@luthandotshehla0 posted that she is dating a taxi driver. In a TikTok clip, she called him her "15 seater driver." before flipping the camera and showing her boyfriend. Peeps were delighted to see the woman happily in love. Many were gushing over how gorgeous she was.

