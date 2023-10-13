A woman named Thato Motloung has shared a video on TikTok showing what it's like to date a taxi driver

The TikTok video features Thato being a passenger princess of the 15-seater vehicle, going out on dates and spending quality time together

Many people on TikTok have reacted positively to the video, with some women even expressing that they were influenced to consider dating a taxi driver

Dating a taxi driver seems like it's quite a vibe that comes with a lot of perks. Well, that's if TikTokker Thato Motloung's recent video is anything to go by.

A woman showed what she and her taxi driver bae get up to.

Woman shows what it's like dating a taxi driver

In the clip, Thato showed some of the loved-up moments and cute dates she shared with her taxi driver bae.

The video features Thato being a passenger princess of the 15-seater vehicle, going out on dates to eat delicious meals, going to the movies, being in the driver's seat and spending quality time together.

What a lucky babe. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video

Netizens reacted to the video with sweet and funny comments. Several women even said that they were influenced to consider dating a taxi driver.

nkulleygebashe replied:

" Khona emnginike inamba today ngifuna ukubona something ."

Ntombimpela Langa wrote:

"Nami sengiyawufuna loshuni."

Lelo replied:

"Oh bandla❤️nami ngisizeni ngibe yi 15 seater passenger princess."

Zille mazibuko commented:

"Angeke owner leyo."

Somnyama replied:

"Ngsayo vakasha erank nom iyiphi ."

Cindy Kunene said:

"Ningathi ngidlalele ngase rank bo ❤."

South African woman shares glimpse into her life as a taxi passenger princess

In another story, Briefly News reported that one Mzansi woman married to a taxi owner, took to social media to share a video showing a glimpse into her life as a passenger princess of a 15-seater taxi.

@mkabhutiomdala posted a video on TikTok which shows her sitting in the passenger seat of a Quantum taxi and enjoying the perks of being her taxi driver bae's number one supporter.

Towards the end of the video, she can also be seen by her husband's side as he purchases a new vehicle to add to the fleet.

