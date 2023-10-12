A South African TikTokker shared a video showing her transformation from a stunning woman in a little black dress to a pregnant woman

Nontobeko's post sparked amusement among netizens, with many asking how and why she agreed to be impregnated by her boyfriend

While pregnancy may not have been on Nontobeko's top list of priorities, she seems happy and glowing nonetheless

A woman showed off how her bae turned into a mom-to-be. Image: @nontobekomondlane6/TikTok

A young South African woman took to social media to share a video showing the woman she gave her man when they first got together versus the woman he turned her into.

Woman shows her pregnancy bump on TikTok

TikTokker Nontobeko Mondlane (@nontobekomondlane6) showed herself looking stunning in a little black dress before switching to a clip of her rocking her pregnancy bump.

"One thing about men," Nontobeko captioned the post.

It seems pregnancy may not have been on Nontobeko's top list of priorities before her current relationship. Nonetheless, she seems happy and glowing, and we wish her nothing but the best on her new journey of motherhood.

Netizens react with amusement to mom-to-be's post

The impact of an unexpected pregnancy can vary depending on a woman's individual circumstances. For some women, an unexpected pregnancy may be a blessing, while it may be a challenge for others.

Many netizens were amused by Nontobeko's post with several people asking her how and why she agreed to be impregnated by her boyfriend.

Neo Mokoari replied:

"Wavuma? Yoh."

ntokozoramateleti commented:

"Nawe wavuma oe?."

Lolly replied:

"Girrrrrrl!!! I’m so maaaad."

Boitumelo Michelle Mandi said:

"Modimo gana ka nna tog ."

MyParis13 commented:

"Sibaningi yoh ."

_theemoana wrote:

"No, because you have the cutest belly."

Marobela Leaven Kgari Molly replied:

"Fire I rebuke."

