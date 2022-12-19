Former Metro FM presenter Masechaba Ndlovu showed off her baby bump on her official Instagram account over the weekend

The media personality is reportedly expecting her third bundle of joy and shared that she's grateful for falling pregnant again

Masechaba rocked a black dress that perfectly showed off her baby bump in the pics and video she shared on her timeline

Masechaba Ndlovu has taken to her timeline to show off her baby bump. The media personality made the announcement on Sunday, 18 December.

Masechaba Ndlovu showed off her baby bump on social media. Image: @masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

The former Metro FM presenter is expecting her third baby, according to reports. She has joined a list of Mzansi female celebs who debuted their baby bumps on their socials this year.

ZAlebs reports that Masechaba was rocking a black dress when she took the pics she posted on her official Instagram account. She captioned her pics and video:

"Grateful."

Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu's gorgeous pics

South African celebs and Masechaba's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her.

Rapper and reality TV star Boity wrote:

"Oh I looooooove to see it!!!! Congratulations mama!!!!"

loveablecocoa commented:

"Congratulations mama. Looking absolutely gorgeous."

nqob_star said:

"Congratulations. Lots of good health to the both of you."

nonkukhumalo29 commented:

"Congratulations dear. Ay this was a very busy and productive year bakithi."

karabontshweng wrote:

"Such fantastic news! Congratulations mommy."

josinazmachel said:

"Congratulations. Lots of health to the two of you."

lebo_rapoo added:

"Oh my word!! congratulations!!"

