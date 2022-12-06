Kelly Khumalo's pregnancy rumours continued to grow after the singer shared pics of herself allegedly showing her baby bump

The singer was performing in Bergville when the took the snaps reportedly showing a slightly protruding baby bump

Many of her fans are convinced that their fave is expecting baby number three since she already has a son with Jub Jub and a daughter with late Senzo Meyiwa

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Khumalo's fans are convinced their fave is expecting a third baby. The singer's latest post fuelled the pregnancy rumours.

Kelly Khumalo posted pics allegedly showing her baby bump. Image: @kellykhuloza

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star took to Instagram to post pics of herself performing in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal and many noticed that her slightly protruding baby bump.

Kelly currently has two kids. She shares her first born with Jub Jub and her second bundle of joy with late Orlando Pirates goalie Senzo Meyiwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kelly Khumalo's pics fuel pregnancy rumours

Peeps took to the musician's comment section in numbers to congratulate her on her alleged pregnancy.

ms_byk asked:

"Is she pregnant or what?"

thereallwando wrote:

"Baby No 3 is on the way."

nyalove05 said:

"Definitely preggies sis, been hiding her tummy a lot these days ... Baby #3 ... Whose the daddy?"

lomaswati_bucie commented:

"Tingo will have a baby sibling."

sneshyxaba wrote:

"It looks like someone is expecting."

lildollsing_vee said:

"We are pregnant."

tshidisomolefi111 added:

"Bun in the oven."

ZAlebs reports that according to Zimoja, Kelly's former friend confirmed that she's expecting a third child with former Kaizer Chiefs star, Mthokozisi Yende.

Kelly Khumalo's sister celebrates her son's birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo had a reason to celebrate amid the drama unfolding in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The songstress celebrated her son's one-year birthday and posted pictures of the festivities on Instagram. She decorated his bedroom with blue balloons and set up a photo shoot to mark the occasion.

The little one was woken up to the sweet sound of his mom singing him a happy birthday and was later dressed in a tuxedo for his big day. Zandie's Instagram followers were not shy with the happy birthday comments to brighten her day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News