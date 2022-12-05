South Africans couldn't cope with the cuteness of a little girl waiting for her big brother to come home from school

The sweet child stood at the gate looking out for her brother and tried to carry his large bag into the house

Mzansi peeps had been cutting onions because of all the tears that welled up in their eyes from the video

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Folks across the country had experienced an overload of wholesome after seeing a small girl waiting for her brother to return home from school.

The cute child even called out to her brother, running towards her. Images: giftsibuyi1/ TikTok

Source: UGC

giftsibuyi1 shared the clip of the child on TikTok, who was waiting while wearing her PJs. The little girl has become quite popular on the account, with most of the videos being about her or what she says.

An outspoken lady

It's not the first time that the child has captured the hearts of Mzansi. A video of her in the store went viral after she spoke out about a random stranger touching her on the cheek. The same outspoken nature can be found in her other videos on the account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The cute words spoken to the brother in the video were a highlight for many, as well as the genuine concern she showed him. See the comments below:

Xola Nkabinde said:

" Ey kahleni uThando Luka Owami She was really picking up his stuff! And carried his bag "

user8969115290027 mentioned:

"Owami the deputy parent "

Thee Management❤️ commented:

" 'Unjan? Askies bengi Race naleya moto' ❤️whose chopping onions ❤️❤️"

thando.d6 posted:

"This one has big sis tendencies "

anzani599 shared:

"Are you sure Owethu is the younger sis here? "

UYanda said:

"Wow, your kids love each other so much "

mphomogamisi47 mentioned:

"Ncooah, the love they have for each other... UGift uze uyambulisa usisi wakhe omncane ❤️"

Noxolo_Zulu commented:

"I don't know why m chopping onions "

Video of vibey man dancing has Mzansi asking questions about his Louis Vuitton shirt, claim it's a fake

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one man ushering the fun December time with a young dance amused SA netizens.

A video of him dancing to a tune was posted on Twitter by Kulani (@kulanicool). The man is also seen rocking some gold jewellery and a black and gold Louis Vuitton T-shirt, which had some peeps raising eyebrows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News