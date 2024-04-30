Connie Ferguson celebrated her grandson Ronewa's birthday with a touching throwback video

The actress posted a clip of Ro's speech at her birthday party and had fans feeling all warm and fuzzy inside

Mzansi showed love to Ronewa and wished him well on his special day with touching birthday messages

Connie Ferguson celebrated her grandson Ronewa's ninth birthday. Images: connie_ferguson

Connie Ferguson celebrated her grandson's birthday. Ronewa recently turned a year older and received warm birthday messages from his cool granny and other celebs.

Connie Ferguson celebrates Ro's birthday

Our fave, Connie Ferguson, is a proud granny after celebrating her grandson's ninth birthday.

Ronewa, who is Connie's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane's son with photographer Austin Malema, has made several appearances in the Fergusons' social media posts and became Mzansi's adopted grandson by default.

As he turned a year older on 29 April, Ro received a warm birthday message from his cool granny, Connie. Not only that, the actress also shared a throwback video to her birthday party in 2023, where she recorded Ro making another heartfelt speech:

"May you wear His full armour always. You are one of one, the man of the house, the king, and my very own Popeye! I love you so much, my boy! Happy 9th birthday, King Cai!"

Mzansi celebrates Ronewa's birthday

Fans and Mzansi celebs gathered to wish little Ro a happy birthday and were amazed by his wisdom:

Ronewa's mom, Lesedi Matsunyane was stunned:

"We can all agree that Ro has been here before, 'cause wow!"

South African actress, Boity showed love to Ro:

"Oh my goodness! What a beautiful old soul he has; you are blessed beyond measure. Happy Birthday, Roro! Wow!"

Mzansi media personality, Khanyi Mbau gushed over Ronewa:

"What a cool guy!"

Local actress, Ntando Duma said:

"Happy birthday, Ro!"

South African singer, Nhlanhla Mafu posted:

"The smartest little man!"

Mzansi chef, Neo Nontso wrote:

"'Working hard and getting ripped!' This little guy deserves the world! Happy birthday!"

