Nasty C’s baby mama, Sammie Heavens, dropped a new track titled 'Moving With Ease'. Images: Instagram/ sammieheavens and Facebook/ Nasty C SA

Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, ended her musical hiatus with a new song, Moving With Ease. Coming from the birth of her first child, and featuring in Nasty's recent album, Sammie is in her baddie era and is ready to make the girlies dance.

Sammie Heavens releases new song

Sammie Heavens is geeking over her new song, Moving With Ease, and the response from her supporters.

Known famously for being Nasty C's long-term girlfriend and mother of his son, Oliver, the singer/ poet has a new track for the baddies which she released on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sammie posted a video holding flowers and balloons as she danced to her new track:

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes! The song Is finally up! Please go run it up for me as a birthday gift."

Mzansi reacts to Sammie Heavens' new song

Netizens were raving over Sammie's new track and applauded her for a fantastic job:

South African actress, Pearl Thusi reacted:

"WHAT?!"

naledy_bliss said:

"Wifey is a baddie!"

wtfistravis hyped Sammie up:

"She is coming with bangers!"

Mzansi media personality, Refilwe Modiselle wished Sammie well:

"Happy birthday, love. Here’s to more blossoms."

thegift3dkid showed love to Sam:

"Happy belated birthday. The song is fire, by the way."

andilekenneth posted:

"Come to think of it, most people don't know that you can spit, like for real."

mc_veron was surprised:

"Honestly, I didn't know she sings."

