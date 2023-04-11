South African singer Mthandazo Gatya opened up about the major moves he has been making in his budding music career

The star, who hails from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, said he recently collaborated with internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee and American star John Legend

He said seeing his name and music on the international scene was special, and working with the two heavyweights was a dream come true

It's not every day that an upcoming South African singer gets to collaborate with industry Grammy-winning heavyweights like DJ Black Coffee and John Legend.

The hitmaker has been taking over the music scene by releasing back-to-back hits, including Ewallet, released earlier this year.

Mthandazo Gatya speaks about collaborating with DJ Black Coffee and John Legend

The Senzeni hitmaker's main goal is to take over the international music scene. Speaking to SunBuzz, the star said working with Grammy Award-winning music producer DJ Black Coffee and All Of Me hitmaker John Legend was a dream come true. He said:

"I recently collaborated with Black Coffee and John Legend on the Nervous remix, which isn't out yet. I have also worked with Da Capo, Sun-EL, Kasango, and DJ Merlon. It just reassured me that nothing is impossible in life, and it's vital to always aim for the sky."

Mthandazo Gatya urges his fans to vote for him in the Metro FM Awards 2023

Mthandazo Gatya also urged his fans and followers to support him after scooping two major nominations in the Metro FM Awards 2023. He added:

"Also, I have just been nominated twice in the Metro FM Awards 2023 - for Best Male Artist and Best House Song. I appeal to the public to vote for me, because this will be another milestone for me."

