Prince Kaybee recently announced that he had cut ties with Universal Music after being with the label for eight years

In a recent Twitter post, Kaybee expressed his fear and confusion regarding this new chapter in his life

The Banomoya DJ has never been an independent artist and considered himself a "label baby"

Prince Kaybee opens up on his new life after parting ways with the record label. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee recently announced that he had cut ties with the recording label Universal Music. He had been a part of the label for eight years. According to TimesLive, the award-winning DJ stated that he has "no background of any independence" as he has always been a "label baby."

Kaybee speaks on life as an independent artist

In a video on Twitter, Prince Kaybee expressed his fear and confusion regarding this new chapter in his life. He said he was playing it by ear and looking at all the angles. The Charlotte hitmaker also mentioned that he has been posting snippets of the growth that he has experienced and that there is a lot of music.

Speaking on Twitter, Kaybee said:

"I’ve got no background of any independence, so with that fact, my propensity after being released from Universal is that I’m very scared. I’m very confused in what I need to do moving forward."

Kaybee has made waves in the house music industry

Prince Kaybee has made a name for himself in the South African music industry with hits such as Fetch Your Life and Banomoya. He also won several awards, including a South African Music Award for Best Dance Album in 2016.

Kaybee recently hinted at a collaboration with fellow house music producer and DJ Heavy K.

