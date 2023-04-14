Nick Cannon is the talk of the two after the star failed to list all the names of his 12 children during a recent interview

The star, who has fathered 12 children with six different women, named all his kids except seven-month-old daughter Onyx

Social media users have been sharing hilarious reactions and memes that resulted in The Masked Singer presenter topping Twitter trends

Nick Cannon is a present father who makes rounds during important holidays like Easter and Christmas to ensure he spends time with each of his children.

Nick Cannon forgot his daughter Onyx's name during an interview. Image: @nickcannon

The star was hailed over the just-ended Easter holidays when he visited his children wearing an Easter bunny costume.

Nick Cannon forgets daughter Onyx's name during interview

Keeping up with 12 children can be overwhelming, especially for Nick Cannon, who juggles his career and large family. Daily Loud recently shared a Twitter post where the Drumline star was asked to name his 12 children during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Cannon seemed to have it all together when he started listing the names of his children, starting from the oldest set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who he said is nicknamed "Roc and Roe". He listed everyone except Onyx, who he shares with LaNisha Cole.

Nick Cannon under fire for forgetting to name his ninth child during interview

Twitter has been ablaze with mixed reactions from peeps making fun of Nick Cannon. Some have called out the star for forgetting his daughter's name.

@lee_zorodzai said:

"Nick Cannon forgetting to mention his only fully black child, Onyx, in an interview is wild."

@G33LA_ added:

"Nick Cannon forgot one of his kid's names in an interview and I want to hear you losers tell me again how he can be a good dad to 12 kids from different women. I’m off work and have time."

Nick Cannon's baby mama LaNisha Cole seemingly responded to the star

According to XXLMag, Cannon's baby mama LaNisha Cole took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic message after the star forgot their daughter's name. She wrote:

"To all the moms out there. Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It's not always easy but we were built for this."

Nick Cannon opens up about wanting to have 13th child with Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift: "I'm all in"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nick Cannon expressed his eagerness to have more children but with Taylor Swift. The controversial media personality shared his thoughts during an interview.

After dating for several years, Taylor Swift recently broke up with actor Joe Alwyn.

According to Page Six, Nick Cannon made these sentiments during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, April 10. Howard Stern started the conversation by asking if The Masked Singer host would be interested in fathering a 13th child with Taylor Swift.

