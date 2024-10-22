Global site navigation

“There Was a Pastor”: Gent Frustrated With Being Friends With White People, SA Floored
"There Was a Pastor": Gent Frustrated With Being Friends With White People, SA Floored

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A chap went viral after he shared one of the frustrating reasons for being friends with white people as a coloured person 
  • The gent recorded himself in low spirits on a bus to his friend's place to bury an old furry pal
  • Social media users found the post to be relatable and shared their humorous thoughts in the comments 

A primary school teacher, Mr Jacobs, shares a lot of funny content on his TikTok; this time, he leaned more towards a relatable scenario.

SA floored by gent on way to dog funeral
Mzansi was dusted by a man who shared the frustrations of being friends with white people. Image: @mrjacobstheteacher
Source: TikTok

The educator filmed himself expressing his frustration with being friends with white people and having to experience culture shock.

Gent frustrated with being friends with white people

A chap on TikTok floored South Africans when he shared one of his frustrations with being friends with people outside of his race. Mr Jacobs is loved for his uniquely funny videos on the internet.

This time, the gent filmed himself on a bus to his white friend's place to bury his dog. Jacobs found the idea shocking as he had not experienced such before:

"POV: You have white friends, and you're on your way to the dog's funeral."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent on way to dog funeral

Social media users related to the gent's frustrations and commented:

@Skye121gp🏳️‍🌈shared: 

"I once had to do a eulogy at a dog funeral."

@Brassssss commented: 

"I went to a cat's funeral last week; there was a pastor."

@Intelligence Ntonga shared a story: 

"One of the things that caused me trauma in Cape Town was we buried my friend's grandma's favourite cat, and when she started to cry, everyone followed, and I was left with no choice but to follow too."

@miss.october.xo rocked Mzansi: 

"I'm Hispanic; my dog had a baptism."

@Blessed1 explained: 

"I never understood until I lost a dog, and the pain was too much. I literally cried for a dog as black as I am, so yeah."

@Jeannette🇵🇸🤍🕊commented: 

"I was at work when they celebrated the dog's birthday and made photo albums for the dog, so I asked if the dog watched his album. My colleague was not happy that I asked that."

@inmortalfinn was dusted: 

"That fact that you still went, supportive friend, lol."

@luciana pointed out: 

"It's the fact that you're really on a bus in a suit, my friend."

@tthandix commented: 

"I remember going to a snake's funeral, and until today, we celebrate its life every year."

Mzansi commuters share taxi with animals

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok shared an eyebrow-raising clip where Mzansi commuters shared a taxi with dogs. The clip showed just how true the saying, “Dogs are a guy’s best friend”, quite true since everyone in the taxi coexisted peacefully with each other.

Netizens could not comprehend what was happening in that taxi and made up several assumptions.

