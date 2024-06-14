A gent on TikTok shared an eyebrow-raising clip where Mzansi commuters shared a taxi with dogs

The clip showed just how true the saying, “Dogs are a guy’s best friend”, quite true since everyone in the taxi coexisted peacefully with each other

Netizens could not comprehend what was happening in that taxi and made up several assumptions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gent shared an unusual clip of taxi commuters on TikTok.

Dog lovers travel peacefully with their pets in one taxi. Image: @mthibhohphewa25

Source: TikTok

The taxi carried commuters and their dogs to their final destination.

Dogs are guy’s bestie

Whether men are trash or dogs, this clip clearly shows how well they coexist with animals. In a clip that made its rounds on TikTok, commuters filled a taxi accompanied by their dogs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Everyone in the taxi seemed at peace and happy to travel together. The dog lovers made sure that their furry friends were as comfortable in the taxi as much as they were.

Watch video below:

It simply is not done

A taxi driver named Nimza filled Briefly News in on why the mixing of people and animals is very rare in taxis.

“It is not really done because we carry different people in our taxis who might not like that particular animal, but we can make an exception for a private trip.”

Netizens could not keep their thoughts to themselves and spilled them all in the comments:

@Florentiä Zwane was confused:

"So taxis allow dogs now? I’m confused."

@Simamane Mabuc had a lightbulb moment:

"Here's a car filled by y'all baby daddies."

@MALUM' JAY has raised a concern:

"My main concern is where are they going?"

@Diana Banda could never:

"I would sign up for driving school the following day."

@Vanessa.pheme had some thoughts:

"Imagine having KFC on that taxi."

@Brian decided that it is time he got a car:

"Yep it's time to buy a car noma iTazz with no brakes."

Chilling with the zoo

Briefly News reported that a herd gave an elephant at a zoo a hard time for being an excellent painter. The prodigy was often pushed around and bullied horribly because of jealousy from his mates.

The elephant could barely defend himself from the herd, and all he could do was cry. A talented elephant was brutally bullied at a zoo for his impeccable painting skills. His herd was overpowered by jealousy and often attacked and ostracised him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News