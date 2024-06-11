TikTok dancer Skomota was used as an exam topic at a school recently under the dance section

A picture taken from the paper made rounds online, and this made some people angry while others understood

Some people questioned the Department of Education, asking why they would allow such to be approved

TikTok dancer Skomota was once again a trending topic. The social media star was used as an exam topic at a recent school, and social media people did not like this.

A school quizzed learners on Skomota recently, and a photo of the questions trended. Image: Skomota

Source: Facebook

Skomota trends after learners write tests about him

The social media sensation who started the Skomota dance challenge had an entire section in an exam paper all about him. Under the school's dance section, learners were quizzed about who he is and what challenge he started on social media.

Another thing learners had to explain was the rhythm and force of his dance moves.

Check out the post by X user @Ndi_Muvenda_ below with the caption:

"Department of education is not serious!!!!!! You can’t teach learners Skomota !!!!"

Netizens discuss trending paper

People online shared mixed reactions, some questioning the authenticity while others slammed the Department of Education, asking why they would approve such content.

Many people defended this decision, stating that they were asked about other popular celebrities in the past.

@agymza argued:

"It's on the curriculum to teach them things that are sociable and related to their life. Don't assume schools don't have screens to show the kids the video."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ asked:

"It is okay now, but imagine kids going through his videos when he’s touching women and kissing them, won't they think it okay to touch girls all over?"

@tamsmhlakaza said:

"Come on, I’m sure the teacher who set this paper had already taught a lesson on this, dude. Why would a teacher come up with content she has not taught before? Haibo!"

@MbangiXman responded:

"I supported your statement, thinking that your arguments were based on his daily habits, drinking and girls, but as for public exposure, I beg to differ. I strongly believe that learners must be encouraged to follow current events as long as it forms a small part of the exam."

@lifeislikevideo replied:

"Nah, bro, at high school, there was a question like that about Kanye West and the MTV moment where he said Beyoncé's video was the best, so I get this: it's not as bad as it seems."

@sjakavoti noted:

"But this question is under the dance section; it could have been anyone. I would have had a problem if it was an ordinary English paper. It appeared under Art - the DANCE SECTION."

Skomota conducts cleansing ceremony

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skomota trended after a viral video showed him conducting a suspected cleansing ceremony in a river.

In the video, Skomota was sitting naked in the river, allegedly cleansing himself from kissing 350 women. Social media users had mixed reactions, with some supporting the ceremony and others criticising the public nature of the video.

Source: Briefly News