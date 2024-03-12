A group of schoolchildren participated in the viral Skomota dance challenge and absolutely killed it

They were recorded at their school doing the moves and the video captured the hearts of South Africans

The vibey footage amassed impressed views and the comments section is filled with cheers and applause

Physically disabled kids took part in the Skomota dance challenge and slayed the moves. Image: @queen_laila

TikTok users were amazed by the talent of these incredible schoolchildren. Despite facing physical challenges, they showcased their dancing prowess while performing the viral Skomota dance challenge.

They proved that nothing can hold them back from shining bright in the video posted by @queen___laila___.

Disabled kids win hearts on TikTok

The schoolchildren's routine quickly went viral. It captured the attention and admiration of viewers across South Africa with over 800,000 views and counting.

Calls for recognition

Some netizens even suggested that Skomota, the creator of the dance challenge, should pay them a visit at their school and share the stage with them.

Netizens admire pupils' determination

The comments section overflowed with praise and encouragement, as netizens were moved by the kids' determination and spirit.

@user3823999372003 mentioned:

"Thanks for showing the world that disability is not a life sentence. Skomota gave hope to these kids. He is an inspiration to disability world."

@canva280 wrote:

"The boy at the back thinks he’s not meant to be there. Wrong school"

@Donaldo.05 posted:

"That boy at the back is stressing me out. "

@Diva commented:

"Bana ba clean and neat they look like they are advertising uniform ya Woolworths beautiful man. "

@Snenhlanhla said:

"The cute boy at the back is giving me Paxton Kgomo vibes. "

@Ketty asked:

"Where is this school? I wanna bring my son, he's living with physical disability but doing well with his schoolwork."

@Gilbertselala suggested:

"Skomota must visit this school and perform for these kids. "

@apple_the_goat added:

"These kids look happy which makes me happy."

@selloshima posted:

"Good work, keep smiling kids."

Toddler nails Skomota dance challenge

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi recently witnessed an entertaining toddler that had everyone hitting the replay button on his Skomota dance video.

The mini dance prodigy refused to be left out of the viral dance challenge and completely nailed it. The kid's TikTok clip shows his flawless execution as he bobbed his head, mimicking the hilarious moves to a catchy beat.

