A video of two women showing off some impressive dance moves before being interrupted has gone viral

The footage shows the ladies doing a TikTok dance challenge before a little girl comes for her mother

The mother joked about teenage pregnancy being wrong, sparking banter and humour online

A young mom shared how her toddler daughter ruined her TikTok dance challenge. Image: @sisiphokobe

Source: TikTok

A toddler stole her mother and friends' spotlight after noticing them doing a fun TikTok dance challenge.

Toddler ruins women's dance challenge

A video shared by the mother @sisiphokobe1 shows her and a friend dancing to a vibey track as they demonstrate a rehearsed routine before the camera.

However, they couldn't even finish their dance challenge before @sisiphokobe1's unimpressed toddler daughter walked into the frame and pulled on her hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The young mother joked that teenage pregnancy would always be wrong as she poked fun at how her daughter ruined her dance challenge.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by toddler stealing the show

Several netizens reacted to the video with witty comments as they joked about how the child unapologetically ruined her mother's video. Others related to the mother's struggle and shared their parenting struggles and funny moments.

Wazballs & Mommy replied:

"Abantwana."

Densa said:

"Ok, young boy saved me from high blood pressure. I thought you were going to say you're mother and daughter."

naomimdlovu responded:

"My son in a nutshell very wrong ."

YT: Siyobooi_ wrote:

"Eish, very wrong please ."

Vixen replied:

"Why did y’all not feature Otha ."

Onelle Mdlulwa ❤️ replied:

"Haybo akamdala uYanga ❤️."

user364937210022 wrote:

"I need both y'all jean plugs ."

Mckolota said:

" Baby said not on my watch."

Boy confused as Grade 3 class wows with energetic dance routine

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a Grade 3 class dancing to the vibey Bhebha track has taken TikTok by storm.

The video shared by @preppies74 shows the school children demonstrating an entertaining rehearsed dance routine to the popular amapiano song - and wow, their moves are impressive!

One little boy, however, didn't seem to have got the memo as he appeared confused and looked around at peers dancing.

Source: Briefly News