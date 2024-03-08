Two children tried to mess around with a calf and got the surprise of their lives when the animal reacted

The adorable rascals can be seen in TikTok video running away from the cow when started to chase them

The hilarious had South Africans on the platform in stitches and they liked and shared the footage

Two children ran for their lives when a cow chased them. Image: @zohgabela177

Two brave children decided to play with a curious calf. What could possibly go wrong?

Brave kids explore

They were completely unaware of the trouble they were about to stumble upon. As the playful duo approached the small cow, it seemed innocent enough.

But then, in a hilarious twist, the calf decided to join in on the fun and started chasing them. Cue the laughter and frantic small feet as they made a quick getaway from their unexpected playmate.

Kids video gains TikTok popularity

The funny moment was recorded and shared on TikTok by @zohgabela177. It spreads like wildfire within just a day. Thousands of viewers hit the like and share button to show appreciation.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens amused by toddlers

South Africans on the platform loved every second of the adorable escapade. From laughing emojis to comments of joy, the video was a hit.

See some reactions below:

@wsfbm774 said:

"He is just excited to see them. He wants to play."

@gauteng66 stated:

"Running for dear life. "

@user95759287851192 mentioned:

"Good baby cow show them that you are not playing games. "

@NokoPhala wrote:

"Beef lite fixing the future country, ngibon'ingozi lana. Abo pillar of strength baksasa. "

@kwandakwezinsizwa29 posted:

"Tell the truth about these kids' real fathers. "

@Ndimilo commented:

"The one wearing pink was ready to throw the other one under the bus."

@Modulathoko asked:

"So the mother should explain where she got these kids from since the small cow is fighting them? "

@10111Microsoft said:

"Even cows can’t stand nonsense. "

Woman cheers for cow fighting river current

In another article, Briefly News reported that a cow in a TikTok video was stuck in a dangerous spot. The farm animal was doing its best to deal with the situation, and a woman recorded it.

The video got thousands of likes from people who were touched. Netizens commented discussing how the woman sounded worried about the animal.

