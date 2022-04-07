A video of a child drawing on the side of his father's car, using what looked like his mom's lipstick, was posted online

The kid did not even stop to marvel at his art as he was seen trying to run away, but didn't get far before he hit the curb

Peeps online fell in love with the naughty child as they were reminded of their childhoods and the mischief they got up to

A video of a child scribbling on his dad's car went viral on Instagram. The adorable little Picasso seems to have had the time of his life when creating his art but decided to make a quick dash when he was done.

In the video, the mischievous toddler, who might have been using his mom's lipstick to draw on dad's car, quickly got on his scooter and fled. He didn't get very far before he collided with the curb, which brought him to a halt.

An adorable child created art on his dad's car before fleeing in a viral clip that gave peeps the feels. Image: photographclub_child/Instagram, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Peeps were wheezing after seeing the child's poor getaway plan. The Instagram video also brought on a serious case of nostalgia for some peeps who couldn't help but reveal some of the antics that they got up to as kids.

karinabee86 said:

"I’m more upset about the lipstick waste, lol, looks like it’s Nars @richard.bryce22."

dawn_forcier_74 said:

"I did this when I was a kid, except to the side of our house. My older sister watched me do it until I was finished and then she told me I should go get Mom to bring Mom out and show mom what a good job I did."

godmovesanything said:

"I got flashbacks of my mom whopping us for writing on the walls."

jehsihkuh said:

"@justjenny87 this is what I’d do with James if Tom and I divorced LMFAOOOOOOOOOO."

akshaypradeep1995 said:

"@anupama_13 his getaway plan needs work."

tuffyin42 said:

"I better get the heck out of here fast."

shaman_atl_carrietashasims said:

"Bro I swear, in a black household he would have literally been dead."

Adorable little girl poses in daddy's car, photos get much love

In a related story, Briefly News reported that babies have cute expressions that could brighten anyone's day. Perhaps that is why most people find them adorable.

A toddler has generated massive reactions after her father, with the Twitter handle @duke_kdj posted her photos on the platform. He said his child really loves the camera. In the snaps, the baby struck different poses with her little toothy smile.

Perhaps her best shot was the one showing her standing on the driver's seat as she placed both hands on the steering wheel as if she was going to drive. Tweeps were amazed by her cuteness as they described her countenance as one that reflects pure joy.

