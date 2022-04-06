Peppa Pig has one Mzansi dad screaming out for help as his daughter will not let him watch anything else

Social media user and distressed parent, @xhanti_dyonase, took to Twitter out of desperation for advice

Fellow toddler parents let the man know that he just needs to surrender to his child as there is no winning this battle

Parents all over the world know that the TV remote is no longer yours after your child discovers cartoons. One dad, in particular, is having an issue with Peppa Pig and is about to go to extremes to make sure this lil piggy disappears.

Social media user @xhanti_dyonase is tired of watching 'Peppa Pig'. Image: Twitter / @xhanti_dyonase

As a parent of a toddler, you find yourself humming the songs of their favourite cartoons and even dreaming about them, and no, it is not ideal.

Social media user @xhanti_dyonase took to Twitter to seek advice from his fellow parents. If this man was to watch one more episode of Peppa Pig, he might check himself into a facility, LOL.

“Does anyone know how to delete Peppa Pig on Showmax?”

The dad further explained the extent of his situation with a picture that spoke a thousand words.

Fellow parents reach out to share their struggles and have a good laugh

Mzansi parents ran to the comment section to let the father know that he is not alone. Unfortunately, they had no resolution to his suffering as they too are living the nightmare.

Parents made it clear that the best way to deal with this is to just accept your position in the house as you are no longer the boss, especially of the TV, even though you paid for it…

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Matlalane8 said:

“A new TV didn't help me mogherl demands Bluey/Peppa Pig in the lounge and Diana in the bedroom, simultaneously then she stands in the middle of the house and listen to both or switch to both rooms every 5 mins. Ke shap shame.”

@Mbuso21mbuso21 said:

“Buy them a Tablet. Install Dstv Now App and let them watch that in their room. Introduce them to YouTube for kids. It's more informative than normal TV.

“Bloody rascals. I almost sold my kids during World Cup 2010.”

@queenshokane said:

@Senzoku02397513 said:

@AzandeF said:

Anele touches a nerve among Mzansi parents on breakfast show: “Down with 'Peppa Pig', up with bacon”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda has declared a war against Peppa Pig and the parents of her little fans are not having it. The media personality left jaws on the floor when she hopped on her breakfast show and suggested that Peppa be put to good use as some bacon. While were in stitches with laughter, others felt a little offended.

Anele Mdoda is trending on Twitter again but this time her beef - well, pork - is with Peppa Pig. The British cartoon has been the source of many parents' nightmares because little ones just can't seem to get enough of the BBC show. Anele has provided a very simple solution to the problem:

"Down with Peppa Pig, up with bacon!"

