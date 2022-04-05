South African online users were quick to pick up on and expose a local man’s lie on Twitter recently

The gentleman had taken to social media to show off his supposed brother's luxurious house by sharing a video that turned out to be familiar to many

Scores of cyber citizens could not help but crack hilarious jokes and banter in response to the post

South African online users hilariously called out an online imposter who was caught in a lie about his "brother’s" accomplishments.

This was after the guy, @Abed_Nicee, took to social media to show off the fruits of his brother’s labour by sharing a video of a lavish mansion on Twitter. Little did he know that many Saffas have already seen the clip before, with one person even saying they had seen it on Pinterest about three years ago.

“My brother did a really good job. Congratulations to him,” the tweet was captioned.

The cyber community had a field day with the post, with many cracking jokes at the man’s failed show-off.

@MOSTHEBE asked:

“I swear I have seen this here sometime back, or is it the same house?”

@ManqobaShangase commented:

"Bro, this video was posted on Pinterest some 3 years ago. Umdala, to make matters worse, you're from Groblersdal."

@pearlz_mn said:

“Omg!! This is gorgeous, congratulations to your brother. Is he single?”

@blueEyeBallz wrote:

“Hhee bafo, I've just finished washing your Lamborghini, you'll find the car keys with your bodyguard at your penthouse.”

@man_boie reacted:

“Wait but, this video was posted last year nyana moss.”

Man shows off house that took 5 years to build and compares it to his old home

Meanwhile, in a contrasting story, Briefly News previously reported that entrepreneur, Octavius Phukubye, was the envy of many when he posted before and after pics of his crib on Twitter.

Putting the two structures side by side, Octavius admitted that the project took an unusually long amount of time.

Octavious' caption read:

"On this day 5 years ago vs TODAY."

Tweeps were amazed at the final result when compared to his original house and praised him on his achievement.

