A hardworking man posted his new crib on Twitter and compared it with how his home looked five years prior

Tweeps who were inspired by this success praised him for his achievement, with some sharing pics and stories about the homes that they built

The man's achievement came under criticism by some who noticed a beautiful car parked outside of his house

Entrepreneur Octavius Phukubye was the envy of many when he posted before and after pics of his crib on Twitter. Pitting the two structures side by side, Octavius admitted that the project took an unusually long amount of time in a caption that read:

"On this day 5 years ago vs TODAY."

Tweeps were amazed at the final result when compared to his original house and praised him for his achievement.

Octavius turned his old house into a beautiful home in 5 years and inspired Mzansi. Image: @MorolongZA/Twitter, Instagram

While most peeps on Twitter hailed Octavius for his achievement, some questioned his priorities as they noticed a flashy car parked next to his house. A debate ensued when his car became the centre of conversation as some defended his choices.

@TriPolar_Smith simply asked:

"Why buy a car first?"

@BongzTheGreat came to Octavius' defence:

"Im sure there were people who were saying, "He bought a car before a house." They are eating their words now."

@Gxbson3, who was inspired by the achievement, said:

Another Tweep who was inspired by Octavius was @SURPRISEMAWELA who said:

"No miracles here..... dedication, commitment and personal management led you to achieve this.... congratulations!!!"

@pakshisha simply said:

