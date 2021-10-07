“This Is Fire”: Another Local Saffa Shows Off Stunning Home Started 2 Years Ago

Local social media user Jones Molotsi is a proud man after building a beautiful house, saying he started building it two years ago

Molotsi heeded the call by Daniel Marven, who urged his followers to share the houses they built for their families

One social media user seems to know the mansion and says it’s based in the picturesque province of Mpumalanga

As challenged by Daniel Marven earlier this week, many locals are still sharing the stunning houses they have built for their families. This time around, Briefly News takes a look at Jones Molotsi’s house.

The proud guy says he started the house two years ago and he is almost done with it. Molotsi definitely feels that sense of satisfaction.

The Twitter user also dropped a cool snap of the home and suggests he did not focus on buying an expensive luxury car, instead he invested in property. The stunning mansion can be seen in a viral post and it has really grabbed the attention of scores of locals.

Briefly News collected a number of inspiring comments from supportive peeps as they also want to start with their projects. Molotsi captioned the pics:

“Two years later and we here.”

The post reads:

@Duboyz3 said:

“It so beautiful to see people achieving such.”

@JonesMolotsi said:

“We are trying.”

@TumiK25 said:

“Congratulations bro... you'll be done in no time.”

@FMehluli said:

“This house is fire.”

@JonesMolotsi said:

“Thank you.”

@DlaminiTJ said:

“This is really inspiring. Yazin I need to start with mine.”

@Msizingwenya said:

“KwaMhlanga I know this house.”

@RyceKum said:

“This is cool.”

