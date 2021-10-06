“beautiful”: Saffas Show Off the Luxury Homes They Built From Themselves

Many proud South Africans are boasting about beautiful houses they built on their own and the posts are going viral

Many locals were challenged by Daniel Marven who says he didn’t want to buy luxury cars instead he decided to build a house for his family

The viral post has also attracted Mzansi’s finest musician, Master KG, who praised Marven for his hard work

Another South African frequent social media user, Daniel Marven, has dropped a truly inspiring story on his timeline. The well known Twitter user has shared a stunning house he says he built just to inspire the kids that it’s possible to achieve any dream

The mansion is built in Mzansi but not clearly indicated where it is and the double-storey house is really attracting positive comments. Marven says he grew up in a previously disadvantaged community. He says he was never enticed by luxury cars but opted to invest in a property and challenged his followers to show theirs.

He wrote on social media:

“I wanted luxury cars, but knowing my poor family background & exactly where I came from with struggle I opt for Property investments. We are not rich but trying to show our kids that's everything is possible. If I did it, you can do it.”

Daniel Marven is seen as an inspiration by many social media users. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Kahrikode2 said:

“How do you call a house in Moletjie or folovhodo an investment?”

@Arapronofelix said:

“Good content, though wrong on syntax: Instead of 'If I did it, you can do it', it should be re-written 'If I did it, you can do it. Even when motivating, we have to write good English!”

@Mr_Drops said:

“I also wanted fancy cars but opted to did it first.”

@MasterKGSa said:

“Beautiful house Bro.”

@DanielMarven said:

“Thank you so much brother. One day will host you.”

@Resilientone said:

“This is beautiful and inspiring..If one wants to build a similar house, how much would it cost?”

@PornPolokwane said:

“You might hear this a lot....you're an inspiration my guy. You've achieved a lot since I've known you and I know that you'll keep growing. Keep shining that light and we'll follow.”

Yoh: Stunning Limpopo mansion built in a local village has Mzansi impressed

Checking out a similar and previous article on mansions, Briefly News wrote that a picturesque Limpopo residence has certainly dazzled Mzansi.

Snaps of the sweet pad have gone viral on social media and were shared by Twitter user @kulanicool

The stunning mansion is reportedly located in Makumeke Village, Limpopo. It features a glamourous front driveway with captivating exterior windows. The big home is definitely a rarity in the small villages of Limpopo.

Source: Briefly.co.za