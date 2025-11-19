Chris Cuomo's net worth: how much the former CNN anchor really makes

Chris Cuomo's net worth, estimated at $12 million, showcases his rise from a legal graduate to a media powerhouse. With earnings spread across TV, podcasting, and hosting prime-time shows, the former CNN anchor has gradually built a multi-million-dollar empire.

Key takeaways

Chris Cuomo has a fortune estimated at $12 million, earned through his decades-long career as a journalist and media host.

earned through his decades-long career as a journalist and media host. Chris earned an estimated annual salary of $6 million during his time with CNN.

during his time with CNN. Alongside his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, Cuomo owned a luxurious house in Southampton, New York.

in Southampton, New York. He anchored Good Morning America from 2006 to 2009.

Chris Cuomo's profile summary

Full name Christopher Charles Cuomo Date of birth August 9, 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York City, United States Nationality American Father Mario Matthew Cuomo Mother Matilda Cuomo Siblings Andrew Cuomo Relationship status Married Wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo Children Bella, Carolina, and Mario Education Yale University and Fordham University Profession Media personality Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

A look at Chris Cuomo's net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Chris Cuomo's net worth as of 2025 is estimated at $12 million. His wealth primarily stems from his career as a TV presenter and journalist, with a significant portion of his earnings coming from his prime-time hosting roles.

Exploring Chris Cuomo's salary

According to The New York Post, Chris Cuomo's annual salary at NewsNation is estimated to be $1 million. This represents a significant drop from his previous $6 million salary, which he earned while working with CNN, hosting his Cuomo Prime Time. He also received a clothing allowance and paid-for flights during his time with CNN.

About Chris Cuomo's house

Chris and his wife, Cristina Greeven, owned a 3,000-square-foot mansion in Southampton, New York. He used the home to broadcast his shows, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quarantined and worked from the Southampton property.

The couple listed the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in 2019 for $2.9 million. They had acquired the home in 2011 for $1.3 million. Chris and his family reportedly reside in an apartment on Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York, United States.

Chris Cuomo's career and income sources

Chris Cuomo began his career working as a political and social commentator on CNBC, MSNBC, and Fox News. He quickly rose to prominence, becoming the youngest correspondent at ABC's 20/20. He covered significant stories, including the Haiti earthquake.

CNN career

Chris joined CNN in February 2013, co-hosting New Day before becoming the host of the prime-time anchor show Cuomo Prime Time in 2018. He also hosted Inside with Chris Cuomo, a documentary series that aired real stories from across the United States.

However, in 2021, Chris was fired from CNN after an investigation report revealed that he had advised his brother, ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in the defence of his sexual harassment allegations. Following the immediate termination, he released a statement,

This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.

In 2022, Cuomo filed a $125 million lawsuit against the network, alleging wrongful termination. However, he lost an appeal to bid to disqualify the arbitrator in the CNN proceedings.

NewsNation

During an appearance on Dan Abrams' NewsNation show on July 27, 2022, Chris Cuomo announced that he will be joining NewsNation. He revealed that he will be hosting Cuomo Prime Time, a nightly program.

On the show, he revealed what led him not to pursue a major American news network. He said,

I had decided that I can’t go back to what people see as ‘the big game. I don’t think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media. I think we need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets.

Podcast

In addition to his lucrative media career, Chris has also ventured into podcasting. Chris Cuomo hosts a podcast called The Chris Cuomo Project, which airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He provides in-depth analysis and commentary on American politics, culture, and media.

Chris's age and early life

Christopher Charles Cuomo (aged 55 years old as of 2025) was born on August 9, 1970, in New York, United States, to Mario Matthew Cuomo and Matilda Cuomo. His father served as the 52nd governor of New York State from 1983 to 1994.

Chris is the younger brother of Andrew Cuomo, the 56th governor of New York, from 2011 until his resignation in 2021. Chris attended Yale University for his undergraduate degree and later pursued a law degree at Fordham University.

About Chris Cuomo's wife and children

Chris Cuomo is married to Cristina Greeven Cuomo, a media professional and entrepreneur. She has worked as an editor for magazines, including the Manhattan magazine under Modern Luxury. Later, she became the editor-in-chief of The Purist, a wellness platform launched in 2017.

Chris and Cristina married in 2001 in a Roman Catholic ceremony in Southampton, New York, and have been together for over two decades. The couple has three children together: daughters Bella and Carolina, and son Mario.

Trivia

Chris reported on tragic U.S. events such as the Virginia Tech and Fort Hood shootings.

In 2020, Chris revealed that he had contracted COVID-19.

Final word

Chris Cuomo's net worth, estimated at $12 million, reveals a journey of resilience and hard work in the media. Despite controversies, his transition to NewsNation and podcast fuels his continued financial success.

