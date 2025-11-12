Chris Bumstead's net worth: How rich is the 6x Olympia, Raw Nutrition co-owner?

From his early days as an amateur bodybuilder in Canada to becoming a six-time Mr. Olympia champion, Chris Bumstead's net worth is now estimated between $5 and $6 million. Since retiring, he has built a thriving fitness brand, which he credits to consistency, saying:

It’s about being able to keep showing up and doing the work, whether it’s easy or not.

Raw Nutrition co-owner Chris Bumstead. Photo: @cbum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

From 2019 to 2024, Chris Bumstead won six consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles.

He retired in 2024 after earning $50,000 in prize money from his final Mr. Olympia win.

Bumstead now co-owns Raw Nutrition and CBum Fitness apparel and operates a private gym in Florida.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Adam Bumstead Nickname CBum Date of birth 2 February 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Marital status Married Wife Courtney King Children Bradley Shay Bumstead Profession Professional bodybuilder, fitness influencer, and entrepreneur Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok Facebook

Chris Bumstead's net worth is estimated between $5 and $6 million

According to Sportskeeda and EssentiallySports, CBum's net worth is estimated between $5 and $6 million, earned from his six Mr. Olympia titles and the growth of his fitness and nutrition brands.

After retiring in 2024, he shifted his full focus to entrepreneurship. In a 2024 interview with GQ, he explained that the transition required new discipline, saying:

My life was purely bodybuilding...then four years ago...I moved down to Florida, started a business, and have been involved in growing the company...Over the years, I've gotten better, but life has given me more obstacles...It's gotten harder, but I've gotten stronger.

Facts about Chris Bumstead. Photo: @cbum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Chris Bumstead make his money?

The athlete earns income from bodybuilding, fitness and nutrition brands, endorsements, and YouTube content. Here is a concise look at his income sources:

He was the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion for six years

The bodybuilding icon made his competitive debut in 2014 and earned his IFBB Pro Card after winning the 2016 North American Championship.

He finished as runner-up in the Classic Physique division in 2017 and 2018 before dominating the category with six consecutive titles from 2019 to 2024.

During these victories, Chris Bumstead's prize money reportedly rose from $30,000 in 2019 and 2020 to $50,000 in 2024. After his 2024 retirement, he told Barbend:

This is going to be my last time on this stage. I’ve sacrificed a lot the past few years, and it’s been rewarded. I’ve been so grateful, and now it’s time to step down.

Chris Bumstead during a workout session. Photo: @cbum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

CBum co-owns Raw Nutrition and runs his own fitness brand

In September 2021, Raw Nutrition founders Domenic Iacovone and Matt Jansen brought the six-time Mr. Olympia champion on board as a co-owner, expanding the brand’s reach.

He also co-owns Vaughn’s Treats and has launched BUM Energy drinks, CBum pre-workout and supplements, along with the CBum store, which offers training merchandise.

Beyond Raw Nutrition, Chris Bumstead operates the online training platform STNDRD and partners with brands such as RevivMD and Jacked Factory. His prominence has also landed him on covers of Muscle Insider, Muscle & Fitness, and Fitness RX for Men.

Chris is a YouTuber with a large social media following

The fitness entrepreneur is also a YouTuber, with more than 4.4 million subscribers and estimated monthly earnings between $6,000 and $90,000, according to Social Blade.

He additionally has more than 25 million followers on Instagram and 4 million on TikTok, solidifying his position as a leading online fitness influencer.

Chris Bumstead and his wife on their wedding day. Photo: @cbum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Chris Bumstead an owner of Gymshark?

Alongside Raw Nutrition’s reported $100 million revenue, the Canadian bodybuilder also holds part ownership in Gymshark. In a 2024 interview with The Industry Fashion, he explained his decision to join the British fitness brand, saying:

When Gymshark talked me through their vision to become the brand that brings the gym to the world, I knew that if I was going to partner with anyone, it had to be them....I’m now a part owner...I’m really excited for the future of the brand.

Exploring Chris Bumstead's house and car collection

As Sports Rush published, the former Mr. Olympia purchased a $500,000 property and owns a private gym in Florida.

Chris Bumstead's cars include a 1978 Ford F-150 Lariat, a Mercedes-AMG GT, a Nissan GT-R, a Dodge Charger SRT, and a Lamborghini.

Chris Bumstead with his wife and daughter. Photo: @cbum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who is the richest bodybuilder? Arnold Schwarzenegger is widely considered the richest, with an estimated $850 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is widely considered the richest, with an estimated $850 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How much money does CBum make a year? The fitness mogul earns millions annually through business ventures, content, and global brand partnerships.

The fitness mogul earns millions annually through business ventures, content, and global brand partnerships. What is Chris Bumstead's salary? The entrepreneur’s salary is not fixed due to income from diverse business ventures.

Conclusion

Chris Bumstead’s net worth reflects years of discipline, consistency, and vision. From bodybuilding stages to business ventures, he has turned his passion for fitness into a multimillion-dollar empire that continues to grow beyond competition.

READ MORE: Who is Alex Eubank?

As Briefly.co.za published, Alex Eubank, alias The Greek god, is a well-known fitness model, digital content creator, social media star, blogger, and entrepreneur. He came into the limelight after sharing pictures and videos of himself online.

He has also monetised his social media and often does brand endorsements. Some of the brands he has worked with are Celsius Energy Drink, YoungLA clothing, Elysium Athletic, and Elucidblends. Elysium Athletic is his clothing brand.

Source: Briefly News