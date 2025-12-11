Darius Jackson's net worth after the Keke Palmer split and NFL career
Darius Jackson's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his career as a fitness instructor and his short stint in acting. After playing college football, Darius ventured into fitness and works as a fitness instructor at Inspire Studios thanks to his athletic prowess.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Darius Jackson's profile summary
- Exploring Darius Jackson's net worth and career earnings
- A look at what Darius Jackson does for a living
- Exploring Darius Jackson's age and early life
- A look at Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Darius Jackson's net worth is estimated at between $500,000 and $1 million.
- Darius earns his fortune primarily from his career as a fitness instructor at Inspire Studios, and he has also landed several acting roles.
- His ex-partner Keke Palmer has an estimated fortune of $7.5 million from her career as an actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and fashion designer.
Darius Jackson's profile summary
Full name
Darius Jackson
Gender
Male
Date of birth
1994
Age
31 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Inland Empire, California, United States
Current residence
California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Father
Romel Janckson
Mother
Yhinyer Hubbard Jackson
Siblings
Sarunas Jackson
Relationship status
Single
Ex-partner
Keke Palmer
Children
Leodis Andrelton Jackson
Profession
Fitness instructor
Exploring Darius Jackson's net worth and career earnings
According to InTouch Weekly, Darius Jackson's net worth is estimated at between $500,000 and $1 million. His fortune primarily stems from his career as a fitness instructor and stint in acting.
His ex-partner, Keke Palmer, has a net worth estimated at $7.5 million from her successful career as an actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and fashion designer. However, she discredited her net worth during a 360 interview with Speedy Morman, claiming that public net worths are inaccurate. She said,
Y’all can’t believe net worths. Because first of all, they said my net worth was $7.5 million when I only had $100,000 in the bank. They’re lies. Do not look at that, okay? It’s inaccurate.
A look at what Darius Jackson does for a living
Darius Jackson's salary stems from his career as a fitness instructor at Inspire Studios. He has been athletic from an early age, including playing college football at Fresno State University on an athletic scholarship.
After quitting football, he ventured into boxing and worked at a gym, where he helped a friend achieve the desired results. He has since worked as a professional fitness instructor.
Acting
Besides his fitness career, Jackson has landed multiple minor roles in movies and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2023
Blu Forest
Marco
2023
SportFans
CJ
2022
Ultraman: A New Chapter
Staff Sergeant Westbrook
2019-2021
Games People Play
Basketball player
Exploring Darius Jackson's age and early life
Darius Jackson (aged 31 years old as of 2025) was born in 1994, in the Inland Empire, California, United States. He grew up alongside his brother, Sarunas Jackson, a renowned actor best known for his appearance on Games People Play and Good Trouble.
About Darius Jackson's parents
Jackson's parents, Romel Jackson and Yhinyer Hubbard Jackson, have been married since 1989, up until their divorce in 2013, after which they continued to live together. However, in 2020, his mother filed for a restraining order against his father, accusing him of being "very aggressive."
However, Darius appeared in court and testified in favour of his father. He said,
On 7/2/2020, Tuesday around 7 p.m., I witnessed that [Yhinyer] and [Romel] got into a verbal argument, and there was no physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer]. There was no aggressive physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer].
It appeared that [Romel was hoking with [Yhinyer]. [Romel] did not become aggressive and did not physically abuse [Yhinyer]. [Yhinyer] did not appear frightened or upset. There was no police officers called because there was no domestic violence abuse.
A look at Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson reportedly first met in May 2021 while attending a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy. During a March 2022 interview with Bustle, Palmer revealed why she chose to keep her relationship with Jackson public. She said,
[Keeping our relationship a secret is] a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.
Later that year, while hosting SNL, Palmer revealed that she was expecting her first child with Darius. She took to Instagram on February 28, 2023, to announce the birth of their firstborn son, Leodis Andrelton Jackson. She captioned,
Only 48hrs of being parents! Welcome to the world baby Leo.
On November 8, 2023, Keke expressed the joy her son brought to her. She captioned,
Leo!!! You bring me so much joy my son!! Mommy waited so long for you and you were certainly worth the wait. I can’t wait until you’re older and we can go to the movies together, camp, improv, binge tv shows, cook and all the other endless things I dream of doing with you.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's breakup
In July 2023, rumours of having trouble in their relationship arose when Darius publicly shamed Palmer for her 'revealing' outfit at the Usher concert. Darius outshamed Keke with a tweet that read,
It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.
The duo had an on-and-off relationship until November 2023, when Palmer filed for full custody of their son and a restraining order against Jackson, alleging domestic abuse, which Jackson denied. The duo has since settled their differences and is now focused on raising their son.
Trivia
- Following his messy breakup with Keke Palmer, his brother Sarunas filed a restraining order against the actress and her mother.
- In addition to starring on KeyTV's SportFans, Darius also wrote the show.
- Darius is also known as Darius Daulton.
Final word
Darius Jackson's net worth, estimated between $500,000 and $1 million, blends sports, fitness, and film ventures. Despite being known because of his relationship with Keke Palmer, Darius has earned his money from acting and as a fitness instructor.
Keke Palmer, an American actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and fashion designer. She debuted her career in the entertainment industry when she featured in Barbershop 2: Back in Business as Queen Latifah's niece.
