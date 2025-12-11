Darius Jackson's net worth after the Keke Palmer split and NFL career

Darius Jackson's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his career as a fitness instructor and his short stint in acting. After playing college football, Darius ventured into fitness and works as a fitness instructor at Inspire Studios thanks to his athletic prowess.

Keke Palmer at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025, in Los Angeles (L). Keke and Darius at the NBA x HBCU Classic on February 19, 2022 (R). Photo by Christopher Polk, Juan Ocampo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Darius Jackson's net worth is estimated at between $500,000 and $1 million.

Darius earns his fortune primarily from his career as a fitness instructor at Inspire Studios, and he has also landed several acting roles .

and he has also . His ex-partner Keke Palmer has an estimated fortune of $7.5 million from her career as an actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and fashion designer.

Darius Jackson's profile summary

Full name Darius Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Inland Empire, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Romel Janckson Mother Yhinyer Hubbard Jackson Siblings Sarunas Jackson Relationship status Single Ex-partner Keke Palmer Children Leodis Andrelton Jackson Profession Fitness instructor

Exploring Darius Jackson's net worth and career earnings

According to InTouch Weekly , Darius Jackson's net worth is estimated at between $500,000 and $1 million. His fortune primarily stems from his career as a fitness instructor and stint in acting.

His ex-partner, Keke Palmer, has a net worth estimated at $7.5 million from her successful career as an actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and fashion designer. However, she discredited her net worth during a 360 interview with Speedy Morman, claiming that public net worths are inaccurate. She said,

Y’all can’t believe net worths. Because first of all, they said my net worth was $7.5 million when I only had $100,000 in the bank. They’re lies. Do not look at that, okay? It’s inaccurate.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at what Darius Jackson does for a living

Darius Jackson's salary stems from his career as a fitness instructor at Inspire Studios. He has been athletic from an early age, including playing college football at Fresno State University on an athletic scholarship.

After quitting football, he ventured into boxing and worked at a gym, where he helped a friend achieve the desired results. He has since worked as a professional fitness instructor.

Acting

Besides his fitness career, Jackson has landed multiple minor roles in movies and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2023 Blu Forest Marco 2023 SportFans CJ 2022 Ultraman: A New Chapter Staff Sergeant Westbrook 2019-2021 Games People Play Basketball player

Exploring Darius Jackson's age and early life

Darius Jackson (aged 31 years old as of 2025) was born in 1994, in the Inland Empire, California, United States. He grew up alongside his brother, Sarunas Jackson, a renowned actor best known for his appearance on Games People Play and Good Trouble.

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021. Photo by Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

About Darius Jackson's parents

Jackson's parents, Romel Jackson and Yhinyer Hubbard Jackson, have been married since 1989, up until their divorce in 2013, after which they continued to live together. However, in 2020, his mother filed for a restraining order against his father, accusing him of being "very aggressive."

However, Darius appeared in court and testified in favour of his father. He said,

On 7/2/2020, Tuesday around 7 p.m., I witnessed that [Yhinyer] and [Romel] got into a verbal argument, and there was no physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer]. There was no aggressive physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer].

It appeared that [Romel was hoking with [Yhinyer]. [Romel] did not become aggressive and did not physically abuse [Yhinyer]. [Yhinyer] did not appear frightened or upset. There was no police officers called because there was no domestic violence abuse.

Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson, and their son, Leodis, during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts on April 29, 2023. Photo by Derek White (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A look at Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson reportedly first met in May 2021 while attending a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy. During a March 2022 interview with Bustle, Palmer revealed why she chose to keep her relationship with Jackson public. She said,

[Keeping our relationship a secret is] a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.

Later that year, while hosting SNL, Palmer revealed that she was expecting her first child with Darius. She took to Instagram on February 28, 2023, to announce the birth of their firstborn son, Leodis Andrelton Jackson. She captioned,

Only 48hrs of being parents! Welcome to the world baby Leo.

On November 8, 2023, Keke expressed the joy her son brought to her. She captioned,

Leo!!! You bring me so much joy my son!! Mommy waited so long for you and you were certainly worth the wait. I can’t wait until you’re older and we can go to the movies together, camp, improv, binge tv shows, cook and all the other endless things I dream of doing with you.

Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer, and their son, Leodis, on February 28, 2023. Photo: @keke on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's breakup

In July 2023, rumours of having trouble in their relationship arose when Darius publicly shamed Palmer for her 'revealing' outfit at the Usher concert. Darius outshamed Keke with a tweet that read,

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.

The duo had an on-and-off relationship until November 2023, when Palmer filed for full custody of their son and a restraining order against Jackson, alleging domestic abuse, which Jackson denied. The duo has since settled their differences and is now focused on raising their son.

Trivia

Following his messy breakup with Keke Palmer, his brother Sarunas filed a restraining order against the actress and her mother.

In addition to starring on KeyTV's SportFans , Darius also wrote the show.

, Darius also wrote the show. Darius is also known as Darius Daulton.

Final word

Darius Jackson's net worth, estimated between $500,000 and $1 million, blends sports, fitness, and film ventures. Despite being known because of his relationship with Keke Palmer, Darius has earned his money from acting and as a fitness instructor.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer's net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Keke Palmer, an American actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and fashion designer. She debuted her career in the entertainment industry when she featured in Barbershop 2: Back in Business as Queen Latifah's niece.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News