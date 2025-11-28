Rick Hoffman's net worth: How does Louis Litt rank among Suits stars?

Rick Hoffman’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million, placing him among the lowest earners of the main Suits cast. Many of his co-stars have net worths ranging from $3 million to $60 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his long-running television career, especially his nine-season role as Louis Litt on Suits.

Rick Hoffman in Los Angeles, California (L). Rick Hoffman in Rosemont, Illinois (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Daniel Boczarski (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rick Hoffman’s net worth, estimated at $1 million, mainly comes from his television and film career.

His most profitable role was Louis Litt on Suits , which he played for nine seasons.

, which he played for nine seasons. His net worth is lower than that of several major Suits stars, including Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.

Rick Hoffman's profile summary

Full name Richard Edward “Rick” Hoffman Date of birth 12 June 1970 Age 55 (as of 2025) Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Father Charles Hoffman Mother Gail Hoffman Siblings Jeff Hoffman Relationship status Single Children One son (born December 2014) High school The Wheatley School University University of Arizona Profession Actor Social media Instagram

Exploring Rick Hoffman’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Hoffman’s estimated net worth is $1 million. His primary source of income comes from his work as an actor, most notably his long-running and popular role as Louis Litt in the TV series Suits.

This places him at the lower end of the main Suits cast in terms of net worth, while his co-stars, such as Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, have significantly higher net worths, ranging from $3 million to $60 million.

In a talk at a campus event, Hoffman shared how he first discovered his passion. As per The Eagle, he said:

It was people’s behaviour that got me — observing why people act the way they do. … That was a natural thing I was able to … infuse conversation and really act like I know what I’m talking about

Five fast facts about Rick Hoffman. Photo: @rickehoffman on Instagram (modified by author)

How much money did Rick Hoffman make from Suits?

Rick Hoffman’s salary per episode increased over the series. As documented by Fandom Wire, the actor reportedly earned around $40,000 per episode in the early seasons, rising to $60,000 per episode later. Some sources, such as The Richest, estimate Rick Hoffman’s salary on Suits at $200,000 per episode.

These earnings were initially comparable to co-stars like Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams, though Gabriel Macht earned significantly more in the final seasons. Below is a list of the estimated net worth of the main Suits cast members, along with their reported salaries during the show’s final seasons.

Actor Salaries during the last seasons Estimated net worth Meghan Markle $50,000 per episode $60 million Katherine Heigl $30 million Gina Torres $50,000 per episode $15 million Patrick J. Adams $60,000 per episode $10 million Gabriel Macht $150,000 per episode $8 million Wendell Pierce $8 million Dulé Hill $8 million Sarah Rafferty $60,000 per episode $3 million Rick Hoffman $60,000 per episode $1 million

A closer look at Rick Hoffman’s early career

Actor Rick Hoffman at the Sheraton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on 21 January 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Actor Louis Litt began acting in 1997 with a small role as a security guard in Conspiracy Theory. He struggled in Los Angeles for several years, working as a waiter, before landing his breakout role as Freddie Sacker in the 2000 Wall Street series The $treet. In a Backstage interview, Hoffman reflected on how he prepared to make it as an actor:

There are no shortcuts, and you can’t wing your way through real hard work. … Preparation is 95 per cent, and then 5 per cent is talent

Reflecting on his pivotal early audition, he said:

It turns out my worst story turned out to be my biggest break. … When my manager in 2000 said, ‘I have this project …’ … I was prepared for sure … That was ‘The Street,’ … I got my SAG card.

Rick Hoffman on the set of Suits LA, Season 1, Episode 112. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

After The $treet, Hoffman later had main or recurring roles in several TV shows, including:

Philly (2001–2002) as Terry Loomis

(2001–2002) as Terry Loomis The Bernie Mac Show (2002–2005) as Jerry Best

(2002–2005) as Jerry Best Jake in Progress (2005–2006) as Patrick Van Dorn

(2005–2006) as Patrick Van Dorn Samantha Who? (2007–2009) as Chase Chapman

He also made guest appearances on series such as CSI: Miami, Monk, The Mentalist, NCIS, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Rick Hoffman’s popular movies and TV shows

Hoffman’s defining role came in 2011 as Louis Litt on Suits, appearing in all nine seasons and earning critical acclaim. His film credits include:

Blood Work (2002)

(2002) The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

(2004) Cellular (2004)

(2004) Hostel (2005)

(2005) The Condemned (2007)

(2007) Thanksgiving (2023)

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt in Suits, Season 8. Photo: Ian Watson

Post-Suits and future projects

After Suits ended in 2019, Hoffman continued acting. He reprised Louis Litt in one episode of the spin-off Pearson in 2019 and played Dr. Swerdlow in seasons 5 and 6 of Billions (2020–2023). In 2023, he appeared in the TV movie Round and Round and is set to return as Louis Litt in the upcoming spin-off Suits LA (2025).

In a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick Hoffman reflected on his return to the role of Louis Litt, saying:

When I got the call, I was naturally excited and surprised, and thrilled to say yes. We have always discussed working together to some degree on something “Louis-y.” We just didn’t know ultimately how, so this was a great excuse.

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt on the set of Suits, Season 8, Episode 808. Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg

Exploring Rick Hoffman’s age and early life

Rick Hoffman (aged 55 years old as of 2025) was born on 12 June 1970, in New York City, New York, United States, and later grew up in Roslyn Heights, a hamlet on Long Island.

The actor's parents are named Charles and Gail Hoffman, and he has a brother, Jeff Hoffman. He is of Jewish ethnicity and practices Judaism. Hoffman attended The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, New York. He went on to study theatre arts at the University of Arizona, graduating in 1992.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the richest actor in Suits?

Meghan Markle is the richest actor from Suits, with an estimated net worth of $60 million.

Who was the highest-paid on Suits?

Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter, was the highest-paid actor, reportedly earning up to $150,000 per episode in later seasons.

Rick Hoffman in Suits, Season 8, Episode 806. Photo: Ian Watson

What is Gina Torres’ net worth?

Gina Torres’ net worth is estimated at $15 million, earned from her long career in film and television, including Suits, Firefly, and The Matrix series.

What is Gabriel Macht’s net worth?

Gabriel Macht’s net worth is estimated at $8 million, mostly from his role as Harvey Specter on Suits and other acting projects.

Wrapping up

Rick Hoffman’s net worth, estimated at $1 million, reflects his long acting career, with most of his earnings coming from television roles, especially his nine-season run on Suits. Compared to his co-stars, his net worth is lower than Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.

