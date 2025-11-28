Rick Hoffman's net worth: How does Louis Litt rank among Suits stars?
Rick Hoffman’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million, placing him among the lowest earners of the main Suits cast. Many of his co-stars have net worths ranging from $3 million to $60 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his long-running television career, especially his nine-season role as Louis Litt on Suits.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Rick Hoffman's profile summary
- Exploring Rick Hoffman’s net worth in 2025
- Frequently asked questions
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Rick Hoffman’s net worth, estimated at $1 million, mainly comes from his television and film career.
- His most profitable role was Louis Litt on Suits, which he played for nine seasons.
- His net worth is lower than that of several major Suits stars, including Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.
Rick Hoffman's profile summary
Full name
Richard Edward “Rick” Hoffman
Date of birth
12 June 1970
Age
55 (as of 2025)
Place of birth
New York City, New York, USA
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
American
Father
Charles Hoffman
Mother
Gail Hoffman
Siblings
Jeff Hoffman
Relationship status
Single
Children
One son (born December 2014)
High school
The Wheatley School
University
University of Arizona
Profession
Actor
Social media
Exploring Rick Hoffman’s net worth in 2025
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Hoffman’s estimated net worth is $1 million. His primary source of income comes from his work as an actor, most notably his long-running and popular role as Louis Litt in the TV series Suits.
This places him at the lower end of the main Suits cast in terms of net worth, while his co-stars, such as Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, have significantly higher net worths, ranging from $3 million to $60 million.
In a talk at a campus event, Hoffman shared how he first discovered his passion. As per The Eagle, he said:
It was people’s behaviour that got me — observing why people act the way they do. … That was a natural thing I was able to … infuse conversation and really act like I know what I’m talking about
How much money did Rick Hoffman make from Suits?
Rick Hoffman’s salary per episode increased over the series. As documented by Fandom Wire, the actor reportedly earned around $40,000 per episode in the early seasons, rising to $60,000 per episode later. Some sources, such as The Richest, estimate Rick Hoffman’s salary on Suits at $200,000 per episode.
These earnings were initially comparable to co-stars like Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams, though Gabriel Macht earned significantly more in the final seasons. Below is a list of the estimated net worth of the main Suits cast members, along with their reported salaries during the show’s final seasons.
Actor
Salaries during the last seasons
Estimated net worth
Meghan Markle
$50,000 per episode
$60 million
Katherine Heigl
$30 million
Gina Torres
$50,000 per episode
$15 million
Patrick J. Adams
$60,000 per episode
$10 million
Gabriel Macht
$150,000 per episode
$8 million
Wendell Pierce
$8 million
Dulé Hill
$8 million
Sarah Rafferty
$60,000 per episode
$3 million
Rick Hoffman
$60,000 per episode
$1 million
A closer look at Rick Hoffman’s early career
Actor Louis Litt began acting in 1997 with a small role as a security guard in Conspiracy Theory. He struggled in Los Angeles for several years, working as a waiter, before landing his breakout role as Freddie Sacker in the 2000 Wall Street series The $treet. In a Backstage interview, Hoffman reflected on how he prepared to make it as an actor:
There are no shortcuts, and you can’t wing your way through real hard work. … Preparation is 95 per cent, and then 5 per cent is talent
Reflecting on his pivotal early audition, he said:
It turns out my worst story turned out to be my biggest break. … When my manager in 2000 said, ‘I have this project …’ … I was prepared for sure … That was ‘The Street,’ … I got my SAG card.
After The $treet, Hoffman later had main or recurring roles in several TV shows, including:
- Philly (2001–2002) as Terry Loomis
- The Bernie Mac Show (2002–2005) as Jerry Best
- Jake in Progress (2005–2006) as Patrick Van Dorn
- Samantha Who? (2007–2009) as Chase Chapman
He also made guest appearances on series such as CSI: Miami, Monk, The Mentalist, NCIS, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Rick Hoffman’s popular movies and TV shows
Hoffman’s defining role came in 2011 as Louis Litt on Suits, appearing in all nine seasons and earning critical acclaim. His film credits include:
- Blood Work (2002)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- Cellular (2004)
- Hostel (2005)
- The Condemned (2007)
- Thanksgiving (2023)
Post-Suits and future projects
After Suits ended in 2019, Hoffman continued acting. He reprised Louis Litt in one episode of the spin-off Pearson in 2019 and played Dr. Swerdlow in seasons 5 and 6 of Billions (2020–2023). In 2023, he appeared in the TV movie Round and Round and is set to return as Louis Litt in the upcoming spin-off Suits LA (2025).
In a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick Hoffman reflected on his return to the role of Louis Litt, saying:
When I got the call, I was naturally excited and surprised, and thrilled to say yes. We have always discussed working together to some degree on something “Louis-y.” We just didn’t know ultimately how, so this was a great excuse.
Exploring Rick Hoffman’s age and early life
Rick Hoffman (aged 55 years old as of 2025) was born on 12 June 1970, in New York City, New York, United States, and later grew up in Roslyn Heights, a hamlet on Long Island.
The actor's parents are named Charles and Gail Hoffman, and he has a brother, Jeff Hoffman. He is of Jewish ethnicity and practices Judaism. Hoffman attended The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, New York. He went on to study theatre arts at the University of Arizona, graduating in 1992.
Frequently asked questions
Who is the richest actor in Suits?
Meghan Markle is the richest actor from Suits, with an estimated net worth of $60 million.
Who was the highest-paid on Suits?
Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter, was the highest-paid actor, reportedly earning up to $150,000 per episode in later seasons.
What is Gina Torres’ net worth?
Gina Torres’ net worth is estimated at $15 million, earned from her long career in film and television, including Suits, Firefly, and The Matrix series.
What is Gabriel Macht’s net worth?
Gabriel Macht’s net worth is estimated at $8 million, mostly from his role as Harvey Specter on Suits and other acting projects.
Wrapping up
Rick Hoffman’s net worth, estimated at $1 million, reflects his long acting career, with most of his earnings coming from television roles, especially his nine-season run on Suits. Compared to his co-stars, his net worth is lower than Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.
