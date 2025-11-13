Wolfgang Van Halen's net worth and his inheritance from Eddie Van Halen

Given Eddie Van Halen’s legendary status, it’s no surprise that his son Wolfgang grew up in the shadow of his father’s guitar greatness. Wolfgang Van Halen’s net worth has reached the millions, driven by his talent, hard work, and the enduring Van Halen legacy. He once wrote:

It's been five years. The number of things I wish I could share with you just keeps piling up. I know you would be proud, but I wish I could hear you say it.

Wolfgang Van Halen performing in Paris, France, on May 19, 2023 (L) and in Detroit on October 11, 2023 (R). Photo: @photosbydraia on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Wolfgang has an estimated net worth of $20 million .

. He is the only son of actress Valerie Bertinelli and guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

of actress Valerie Bertinelli and guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Wolfgang inherited his father's net worth and estate of $100 million.

Profile summary

Full name Wolfgang William Van Halen Nickname WolfieWolf Date of birth 16 March 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Santa Monica, California Nationality American Father Eddie Van Halen Mother Valeri Bertinelli Marital status Married Spouse Andraia Allsop Profession Singer, songwriter, drummer, and vocalist Social media Instagram Facebook

Wolfgang Van Halen's net worth is built through his musical career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wolfgang Van Halen's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $20 million. He accumulated this wealth through his solo career, collaborations, tours, album sales, and music streaming revenue. His substantial inheritance from his father adds to his overall wealth.

Wolfgang has always talked about succeeding outside his father's shadow, and he is doing pretty well in the music industry. In an interview with the Washington Post in June 2021, he said:

My whole life, I’ve worked so hard to be my own musician, and even my dad would be like, ‘What are you doing? ‘Do your own s—. Stop pretending to be me.’ That’s why I said no. Because I’m not my dad.

Facts about Wolfgang Van Halen. Photo: @wolf.vanhalen.7 on Facebook (modified by author)

His parents were entertainment gurus

Wolfgang's father, Eddie Van Halen, was a Dutch-American guitarist and music icon, best known as the guitarist for the legendary rock band Van Halen. Wolfgang is also the nephew of drummer Alex Van Halen.

His mother, Valerie Bertinelli, is a two-time Golden Globe Award-winning American actress and TV personality. Per her IMDb, she rose to fame with her roles in the sitcom One Day at a Time (1975-1984) and several Food Network cooking shows.

His father gifted him his first drum set

When Wolfgang was 10, his father gave him a drum set for his birthday gift, and he began teaching himself to play. Inspired by his father and uncle Alex, the band’s drummer, Wolfgang often watched rehearsals and tried to play along.. He told RSJ Online in January 2025:

It was just every day… I mean, I don’t think I’d be playing music if not for how much he inspired me. I think… as amazing of a guitar player as he was, he was just as good, if not better, of a father.

Wolfgang quickly picked up the drums and later moved on to guitar and bass. He made his first public appearance with Van Halen in 2004, playing the instrumental “316” with his father.

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

Wolfgang performed alongside his father and his uncle in the band Van Halen

As he grew older, Wolfgang became more involved with Van Halen. He joined Van Halen as bassist in 2007, replacing Michael Anthony, and toured with the band until 2020.

He also pursued other musical projects. He also joined Tremonti as an official member in 2013 and appeared on their albums Cauterise (2015) and Dust (2016).

Wolfgang played a significant role on Van Halen's 12th and final studio album, A Different Kind of Truth, which sold more than 400,000 records in 2012.

He started his solo projects in 2020

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen passed away from throat cancer on 6 October 2020. After his passing, Wolfgang launched his solo project, Mammoth WVH. He released his debut album in 2021, followed by Mammoth II in 2023 and The End in 2025.

Some of Wolfgang Van Halen's songs include Don't Back Down, Epiphany, and Distance. Eddie Van Halen's son has been recognised for his work, including a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for Distance, which he dedicated to his father.

Wolfgang Van Halen at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Who inherited Eddie Van Halen's net worth?

His only son, Wolfgang, inherited his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eddie Van Halen's net worth was estimated at $100 million at the time of his passing in 2020. His wealth came from album sales, touring, royalties, endorsements, and his iconic guitar brand, EVH Gear.

The majority of Eddie Van Halen’s estate went to his son, Wolfgang, who also inherited his father's music publishing rights and royalties. Eddie's second wife, Janie Liszewski, also received a portion of the inheritance.

Part of Eddie’s wealth was donated to charity, including the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

Wolfgang Van Halen's house and inherited properties

He resides in a Los Angeles home, where he married Andraia Allsop in 2023. The property includes his recording studio, 5150 Studios, originally built by his father.

Wolfgang purchased his modern West Hollywood home for $2.8 million in 2013. The Van Halen family also owns other properties, including a former Coldwater Canyon residence.

What does Wolfgang Van Halen's wife do?

Andraia Allsop is a software engineer and photographer. She graduated with a degree in computer science and works in tech. She also captures moments from Wolfgang's tours on her Instagram page.

Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

How much money is Van Halen worth? Eddie had an estimated net worth of $100 million. How rich is Wolfgang Van Halen? He has an estimated net worth of $20 million. How much is Valerie Bertinelli worth? She has an estimated net worth of $20 million. How much did Wolfgang Van Halen inherit? Wolfgang Van Halen's inheritance is worth $100 million.

Conclusion

Wolfgang Van Halen’s net worth not only represents his personal success but also the continuation of the Van Halen legacy. He has also built a name for himself through talent, dedication, and respect for his musical roots.

