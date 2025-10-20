Richard Thomas is widely considered one of the most charismatic actors on Broadway and in Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, he was recently cast to play Mark Twain in Hal’s Mark Twain Tonight. He once said:

Acting is a muscle, and if you don't exercise it, you lose it.

Richard Thomas at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 (L) and at the 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony on May 31, 2015 (R). Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Robin Marchant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Richard Thomas began acting when he was seven years old and has a soft spot for stage plays.

and has a soft spot for stage plays. He is popularly known as John Boy Walton thanks to his role in The Waltons.

Richard has a condition that has caused him to lose about 50% of his hearing and requires the use of hearing aids.

Profile summary

Full name Richard Earl Thomas Nickname John-Boy Walton Gender Male Date of birth June 13, 1951 Age 74 years old (in 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Manhattan, New York, United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5’8.5” (174 cm) Weight 112 lbs (51 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Richard Scott Thomas and Barbara Fallis Siblings Bronwyn Thomas Marital status Married Partner Georgiana Bischoff Ex-wife Alma Gonzales Children 7 Education Allen Stevenson School, McBurney School, Columbia University (dropout) Profession Actor, director, and producer Net worth $6 million

Richard Thomas will play in Mark Twain Tonight

John-Boy got the opportunity to play one of his favourite literary figures, Mark Twain. The character was written and has been played for several decades by Hal Holbrook. Representatives of the late legend are planning to revive the show.

According to Broadway in Detroit, Richard spoke about how he got the role. He said:

Towards the end of the (‘Mockingbird’) tour, they reached out to me from Hal’s estate and said: ‘We really think we’d like to revive ‘Mark Twain Tonight!’ and we know Hal would’ve been happy for you to do it. So, are you interested?’ That came out of the blue… and I jumped at it, both feet.

The actor had unintentionally prepared for the role during his national tour in 2023-2024. He reread Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer to better portray the character of Atticus Finch.

Facts about Richard Thomas. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

John Boy Walton is a generational and multidimensional actor

Richard Thomas grew up in a family of artists. His parents were dancers who established the New York School of Ballet. This early exposure helped him begin acting at seven years old.

He also credited his teacher with helping launch his career. According to a 1989 report by the Los Angeles Times, he said:

My first-grade teacher was a children’s agent on the side in a small way, and she told my parents I should go up for the part of John Roosevelt in ‘Sunrise at Campobello.

Actor Richard Thomas at the opening night performance of To Kill A Mockingbird at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on October 26, 2022. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

He got his breakthrough role in The Waltons

Thomas now boasts numerous film, television series, and stage credits. He got his breakthrough role in the television series The Waltons, which aired between 1972 and 1977. Richard starred in 124 episodes and got his nickname from the show.

Richard seems to prefer working in the theatre. A Charlotte Magazine interviewer asked if he prefers theatre to television, and he said:

There's nothing like working in theatre, primarily because it's a live experience in real time and it's for the people. Doing the play from start to finish and doing it over and over to deepen your performance is a unique experience.

He is a family man

Richard Thomas is still married to his second wife, Georgiana Bischoff. The couple publicised, a year after his highly publicised divorce from his first wife, Alma Gonzales.

Georgina Bischoff is an art dealer, and their romance culminated in a wedding ceremony on November 20, 1994. The ceremony was attended and supported by Richard Thomas’s family. His eldest son served as best man, while his triplet daughters were among Georgiana’s bridesmaids.

Richard Thomas and Georgiana Bischoff’s union produced a son named Montana. John-Boy Walton told Closer Weekly the following about his wife:

I'm married to the most honest, straightforward person, so you always know where you stand.

Georgiana Bischoff and Richard Thomas at the Maybe Happy Ending Gala celebration at Belasco Theatre on November 11, 2024. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Richard Thomas has seven children

According to People, Thomas has seven children from his two marriages. The first marriage to Alma Gonzalez produced a son and three triplet daughters. The second marriage to Georgina gave him one biological son and two adopted daughters.

John-Boy Walton’s first son, Richard Francisco Thomas, was born in 1976. The triplets Barbara Ayalla, Gwyneth Gonzales, and Pilar Alma were born in 1981. Richard once joked that he and his eldest son were overwhelmed when the triplets were born.

Today, Richard Thomas’s children are grown and have pursued their own career paths. Two of his daughters are in the filmmaking industry, while his oldest son is a journalist. His youngest son, Montana James, lives in New York and is a poet.

John-Boy has a medical condition

Richard Thomas was diagnosed with Cochlear Otosclerosis in his early thirties. According to The Tabernacle Choir, the medical condition is caused by a bone disorder in the middle ear.

The actor turned this setback into an opportunity to advocate for people with hearing impairments. According to Advanced Ear Care, he is the national chairperson of the Better Hearing Institute.

Georgiana Bischoff and Richard Thomas at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 15, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Richard Thomas doing these days? He is still acting in stage plays and often on movie sets.

He is still acting in stage plays and often on movie sets. What is the new show with Richard Thomas? The legend will be performing in the play Mark Twain Tonight .

The legend will be performing in the play . Is Richard Thomas on Broadway? John-Boy is a regular on Broadway and has recently been on a national tour.

John-Boy is a regular on Broadway and has recently been on a national tour. How many biological children does Richard Thomas have? He has five biological children and two stepchildren.

Conclusion

From The Waltons to Broadway, Richard Thomas today stands as a testament to consistency, passion, and the enduring love of storytelling that has defined his remarkable career. He balances theatre, television, and family life while shining on stage and screen.

READ MORE: About Moosa Mostafa

As Briefly.co.za published, British actor Moosa Mostafa is carving his niche in the competitive and ever-evolving entertainment industry at the age of only 17.

Moosa quickly earned worldwide fame for his portrayal of Eugene in Netflix's top series, Wednesday.

Source: Briefly News