Chester Bennington, the late Linkin Park frontman, had a complex family background that shaped much of his life and music. Here are key facts about his father and mother, including their professions and the role they played in his upbringing.

Chester Bennington was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Lee Russell Bennington, a police detective, and Susan Eubanks (née Johnson), a professional nurse.

His parents divorced when he was 11 , and he later moved in with his mother when he was 17.

, and he later moved in with his mother when he was 17. The late singer, who passed away in July 2017, had three half-siblings, including Brian Bennington, a police officer.

Chester Bennington’s father was a police detective

Lee Russell Bennington, Chester’s father, was a police detective who specialised in investigating child maltreatment. During Chester’s childhood, his father often worked double shifts, leaving him feeling isolated.

He was still a source of encouragement, as Chester shared in a 2010 Time Out interview:

[My dad] always told me… ‘I want you to find something you’re passionate about and do that thing, because you’re going to be important in that world.’...I always believed him. So when I discovered I could actually sing, I was like: I am going to become a rock star – that’s my goal.

Chester Bennington’s mother worked as a professional nurse

Susan Eubanks (née Johnson), mother of the Grammy-winning vocalist, worked as a professional nurse in Phoenix, Arizona. Though little is known about her early life, she shared a close bond with her son.

In July 2019, marking the second anniversary of his passing, she posted heartfelt photos on X (Twitter), writing:

The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy! There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester’s life today! He would want us to celebrate!

His parents separated when he was 11 years old

At 11, Chester Bennington’s parents divorced, marking the beginning of a difficult chapter in his life. After the divorce, his father initially took custody, but by 17, Chester had moved in with his mother. While speaking to LouderSound in 2014, he reflected on that painful period, saying:

Growing up, for me, was very scary and very lonely...I felt abandoned by my mom. My dad was not emotionally very stable then, and there was no one I could turn to - at least that’s how my young mind felt.

He was raised in a blended family with three half-siblings

According to Entertainment Now, Chester Bennington grew up in a blended family with three half-siblings.

Chester Bennington’s siblings include an older half-brother, Brian Bennington, who is a Phoenix PD officer, and two older half-sisters, including Tobi L. Knehr.

Lee and Susan are the grandparents of Chester’s six children

In a post by Bustle, Chester Bennington’s family was spotlighted, revealing that he had six children from his relationships. Lee and Susan are grandparents to Chester’s six children, including Draven, who followed in his father’s musical footsteps.

Why is Chester Bennington’s son mad?

The late singer’s son, Jaime Bennington, was angered in 2024 after Linkin Park announced their reunion with Emily Armstrong, Dead Sara’s frontwoman, without informing Chester’s family.

He accused the band of "quietly erasing my father’s legacy." His mother, Susan Eubanks, echoed his frustration, telling Rolling Stone:

I feel betrayed. They told me that if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know. They didn’t let me know, and they probably knew I wouldn’t be very happy about it.

What did Jay-Z Say about Chester Bennington’s death?

Following his death in July 2017, hip-hop legend Jay-Z, who collaborated with Chester Bennington on the 2004 EP Collision Course, paid tribute to Bennington. During a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge interview in September 2017, he said, as reported by Far Out Magazine:

Hopefully, his death serves as a wake-up call. Mental health is a real thing. You never know what people are going through…Money or fame doesn’t mean anything if you’re not happy inside.

More than seven years after his passing, Chester Bennington’s parents, Lee and Susan, are still remembered for the influence they had on his life. Although their relationship was at times distant, their impact ran deep, shaping the emotions and artistry that defined his unforgettable music.

