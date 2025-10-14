Who is Alysha Clark? Get to know the WNBA's elite defender

Alysha Clark is one of the WNBA’s most dependable players. She is known for her exceptional defensive skills, timely shooting, and quiet leadership off the bench. Speaking about her motivation, she once said:

I told myself I was going to stay in control of my career.

Alysha Clark at Carefirst Arena on August 19, 2025 (L) and on September 4, 2025 (R). Photo: Hannah Foslien, Scott Taetsch (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Alysha Clark's basketball career began when she attended Mt. Juliet High School.

She holds dual American and Israeli citizenship and has represented Israel in international basketball competitions.

Profile summary

Full name Alysha Angelica Clark Gender Female Date of birth July 7, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American/Israeli Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Weight 167 lbs (76 kg) Parents Jan and Duane Clark Siblings 5 Relationship status Single School Mt. Juliet High School, Tennessee University Belmont University; transferred to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $4-5 million (as of 2025) Social media Instagram

Alysha Clark was born in Colorado but raised in Tennessee

The WNBA's elite defender was born on 7 July 1987 in Denver, Colorado, but grew up in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Alysha Clark’s parents, Jan and Duane Clark, have been strong supporters of her basketball career.

She dedicated her Las Vegas Aces’ 2023 WNBA title to her father. During an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Clark tearfully said her late father had been with her in spirit all season, calling him her ‘sixth man.’ In her words:

He’s been my sixth man. And I know he would be so happy right now, and I’m just so happy. I know he’s with me, and I wish he could be here. I wish I could call him. But this is for him. This entire season, I showed up every day because I know he loved watching me play.

Facts about Alysha Clark. Photo: Christian Petersen on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her parents were singers

Alysha Clark's parents were singers who met on the road in Nashville, Tennessee, in early 1978 while pursuing their musical aspirations.

Duane was an R&B and disco singer who performed in San Bernardino nightclubs and opened for Al Wilson and B.B. King. She recorded and performed with the James Last Orchestra and the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra.

Alysha has a dual nationality

Clark holds American and Israeli nationality. As Hey Alma published, her maternal grandparents were Jewish and could speak Hebrew. She leveraged her heritage to obtain Israeli citizenship, which enabled her to continue playing professionally overseas.

Alysha Clark during a news conference with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on June 19, 2024. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

She played basketball in high school

After moving to Mount Juliet, Tennessee, her hometown, Alysha attended Mt. Juliet High School, where she played basketball. The Las Vegas Aces published that she averaged 24 points and 11.6 rebounds. She shot 78 per cent from the foul line and 67 per cent from the floor.

Her outstanding performance earned her an AAU All-American title. The Tennessean also picked her as its Midstate Player of the Year. Her basketball career continued at Belmont University for two years before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Alysha led the NCAA for two seasons

While at Middle Tennessee State University, as published on the college's official website, Alysha led the entire NCAA Division I in scoring during her senior season. She averaged 27.5 points per game in the 2008/09 season and 28.3 points per game in 2009/10, leading all NCAA Division I players both years.

Alysha Clark's WNBA debut was initially met with disappointment

In 2010, the San Antonio Silver Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces) drafted Clark 17th overall in the WNBA Draft, but she could not make the roster. Instead of allowing that to weigh her down, she went to Israel, Turkey, and France to play professionally.

Two years after her first WNBA draft, the Seattle Storm signed her in 2012. After contributing off the bench, she gradually earned a spot in the starting lineup. She became a significant part of the defence during her nine seasons with Seattle.

Alysha Clark with her mother, late father, and another sibling. Photo: @alyshaclark on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How much does Alysha Clark make?

According to Spotrac, Clark signed a one-year contract for $185,000 in the 2025 season. This deal gives her a base salary of $185,000, plus a $20,908 incentive bonus, for a total cap hit of $205,908.

Her 2025 salary reflects a notable increase compared to her previous season’s earnings. Spotrac noted that Clark’s WNBA salary was $110,000 in 2024 while with the Las Vegas Aces.

What happened to Alysha Clark's dad?

Alysha Clark’s father, Duane Clark, passed away in September 2022. The basketball player has dedicated the major part of her career to honouring his impact on her life and career since then.

The truth about Alysha Clark's relationship

Contrary to what some sources claimed about Alysha Clark's marital status, the WNBA title holder said she is not married. In a 2023 interview with The OFFLINE pod, Alysha said what Google wrote about her marital status is false. In her words:

Internet is 100 [per cent] wrong...Google's wrong.

Alysha Clark at Climate Pledge Arena on May 23, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Ryan Sirius Sun

Source: Getty Images

Does Alysha Clark have any siblings?

Alysha has five siblings. They are Tonya, born in 1970; Kenneth Jr., born in 1972; and Corey, born on July 13, 1980. Ajia was born in 1983, and Arlisha was born in 1990.

Corey, an American singer, competed in Season 2 of American Idol. His disqualification and subsequent allegations of a relationship with judge Paula Abdul drew national attention.

Frequently asked questions

What is Alysha Clark's WNBA history? She was drafted in 2010 but could not make the roster until two years later.

She was drafted in 2010 but could not make the roster until two years later. Is Alysha Clark married? The WNBA's elite defender is currently single.

Conclusion

Alysha Clark’s career is a testament to steady growth and elite performance. From being cut after her first WNBA draft to becoming a WNBA champion and Sixth Player of the Year, she has proven that setbacks can truly become stepping stones.

