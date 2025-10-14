Is Soul Rasheed the next star? Meet Anderson .Paak's talented son
Soul Rasheed, the eldest child of Grammy-winning musician Anderson .Paak is capturing attention in the entertainment world. From red carpet appearances to acting roles, Soul is steadily carving his own path in the spotlight. With his rising profile, Soul is quickly emerging as a potential breakout star.
Key takeaways
- Soul Rasheed is the eldest of Anderson .Paak’s kids.
- He made his acting debut in the 2024 film K-Pops!
- His parents are Anderson .Paak and Jae Lin.
- Soul is gaining recognition for his talent beyond his father’s fame.
Soul Rasheed's profile summary
Full name
Soul Rasheed/Soul Anderson
Date of birth
2010
Age
15 years old (as of October 2025)
Place of birth
Oxnard, California, USA
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
Mixed (African-American-Korean)
Height
Approx. 5′5″ (165 cm)
Weight
Approx. 110 lbs (50 kg)
Father
Anderson .Paak
Mother
Jae Lin
Siblings
One (Shine Tariq)
Profession
Actor, voice actor, content creator
Soul Rasheed's parents and upbringing
Soul Rasheed’s parents are Anderson .Paak and Jae Lin (Jaylyn Chang), a Korean-born music student whom the artist met during his college years. Soul Rasheed’s mother brings Korean heritage to his upbringing, which deeply influences his cultural perspective.
According to South China Morning Post, Anderson .Paak and Jae Lin were married for 13 years before the Grammy-winning musician filed for divorce in 2024. Lin met .Paak while studying at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where he worked as a teaching assistant.
While Anderson .Paak has since moved on, reportedly dating Mariah Carey, Jae Lin continues to pursue her musical career and maintain a private life away from the spotlight.
How old are Anderson .Paak’s children?
As of October 2025, Soul Rasheed's age is approximately 15, while his younger brother, Shine Tariq, is 8. Both children have occasionally accompanied their father to public events, but Soul has taken a more visible role in media projects.
What is Soul Rasheed known for? From YouTube skits to the big screen
Before his acting debut, Soul Rasheed was deeply interested in YouTube and content creation. In an interview with People, Anderson .Paak said:
I got to hang out with my son and my family and see what he was into, and he was into YouTube at the time. He wanted to be a YouTuber, so I was like, ‘All right, I guess we're going to be YouTubers.
Together, father and son began filming “funny little skits,” which not only entertained viewers but also revealed Soul’s natural charisma.
That’s when I really just became obsessed and started to see, ‘Wow, he’s such a natural talent. He’s hilarious. He’s fun.
Soul Rasheed made his acting debut in K-Pops! (2024), a musical comedy directed by his father. He played Tae Young, a young Korean-American navigating identity and music. He also voiced a character in We Baby Bears (2022), credited as Soul Anderson.
FAQs
Has Soul Rasheed released any albums?
Despite his father’s musical background, Soul Rasheed has not released any albums. His focus so far has been on acting and voice work.
How many Grammys does Anderson Paak have?
Anderson .Paak has won 9 Grammy Awards from 14 nominations, including multiple wins with Silk Sonic for Leave the Door Open. His victories span R&B, rap, and progressive R&B categories, cementing his versatility.
Wrapping up
With his early acting credits and growing recognition, Soul Rasheed is emerging as more than just Anderson .Paak’s son. While he has yet to decide whether music, acting, or another creative path will define his career, his talent and family legacy suggest a promising future in entertainment.
Source: Briefly News
