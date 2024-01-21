Who is Jae Lin, Anderson Paak's ex-wife, and how did their marriage end?

Jael Lin is a South Korean celebrity famous as Anderson Paak's ex-wife. Paak is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He rose to prominence with his unique blend of soul, R&B, funk, hip-hop, and jazz influences. Discover how they ended their marriage.

Anderson Paak, Soul Rasheed, and Jae Lin at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by David Crotty

Jae Lin stole the spotlight when she got married to Anderson. Despite their union facing challenges, he credits her for the success he is enjoying in his music career.

Jae Lin's profile summary and bio

Full names Jae Lin Birthplace South Korea Gender Female Nationality Korean Religion Christian Ethnicity Asian Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Anderson Paak Children Soul Rasheed and Shine Tariq Famous as Anderson Paak's ex-wife

How old is Anderson Paak's ex-wife?

Details about Jae's date of birth have not been provided. However, she is reportedly in her mid-30s.

Paak and Jae met at the Musicians Institute of Hollywood, where Anderson worked as a music teacher, and Jae was one of his fellow students. Photo: @TMZ (modified by author)

What does Anderson Paak's ex-wife do?

Jae Lin is a South Korean singer who used to be part of a gospel rock group. However, little is available on the projects she has released so far.

Who is Jae Lin's ex-husband?

Paak, whose full name is Brandon Paak Anderson (age 37 years in 2024), was born on February 8, 1986, in Oxnard, California. His parents were of mixed African American and Korean descent.

Paak began playing drums in church at a young age, significantly influencing his musical development. His early exposure to gospel music and involvement in the church community shaped his musical style.

Anderson Paak's education

Paak attended Foothill Technology High School in Ventura. He later enrolled at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California, where he honed his skills as a drummer.

The Musicians Institute is a private college for contemporary music that offers programs in various aspects of the music industry. These include performance, composition, and audio engineering.

How did Anderson Paak meet his wife?

Paak is married to Jae Lin. They met at the Musicians Institute of Hollywood, where Anderson worked as a music teacher, and Jae was one of his fellow students.

Anderson rose to prominence with his unique blend of soul, R&B, funk, hip-hop, and jazz influences. Photo: @That Grape Juice (modified by author)

When did Anderson Paak get married?

According to reports, Paak and Lin exchanged vows in 2010. Details about their wedding have not been shared.

Who is Anderson Paak's first wife?

The American rapper got married for the first time when he was 21. However, they parted ways after staying together for two years.

Does Anderson Paak have kids?

Paak and Jae share two sons: Soul Rasheed and Shine Tariq. Soul is a YouTuber whose channel, KhlexOfficial, has over 10,000 subscribers.

Anderson Paak and Jae Lin's divorce

Anderson is getting a divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin, after being married since 2011. Paak is seeking joint and legal custody of their two kids.

Anderson Paak's career

Anderson Paak's work has been praised for its authenticity, musicality, and genre-blurring approach throughout his career. His ability to seamlessly integrate various styles has contributed to his success in the music industry. Here is an overview of key points in his career:

Anderson Paak at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo by Santiago Felipe

Early releases

Anderson Paak initially went by the stage name Breezy Lovejoy. His early projects garnered some attention, including the album O.B.E. Vol. 1 (2012) and Lovejoy (2012). He later changed his stage name to Anderson Paak, which he felt better represented his identity.

Breakthrough

Paak's breakthrough came when he collaborated with Dr. Dre on his album Compton (2015). He contributed vocals to multiple tracks, gaining widespread recognition.

Malibu (2016)

Anderson Paak's second studio album, Malibu, was released in 2016 and received critical acclaim. The album showcased his unique style, blending soulful vocals with live instrumentation. It earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

NxWorries (Anderson Paak & Knxwledge)

Paak teamed up with producer Knxwledge to form the duo NxWorries. They released the album Yes Lawd! in 2016, which further solidified Paak's reputation as an artist to watch.

Recording artist Anderson Paak at the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Oxnard and Ventura (2018)

In 2018, Paak released Oxnard and Ventura. These albums featured collaborations with prominent artists and continued to showcase Paak's musical range.

Songs

Some of his notable songs include:

Room in Here

Lockdown

King James

Suede

Am I Wrong

Make It Better

Tints

The Bird

Come Down

Grammy wins

Anderson Paak won his first Grammy Award in 2019. He received the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his song Bubblin and Best R&B Album for Ventura.

Subsequent projects

Paak continued to release music, with projects like Lockdown (2020), addressing social issues, and the album An Evening with Silk Sonic (2021), a collaboration with Bruno Mars as part of the duo Silk Sonic.

What is Anderson Paak's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anderson has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He derives his earnings from his successful career in the music industry.

Above is all we know about Jae Lin, a South Korean singer famous as Anderson Paak's ex-wife. Paak is an American rapper known for his versatile musical style, impressive vocal range, and energetic live performances.

