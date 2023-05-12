Daniel Pitout's bio: The untold truth behind the Orville Peck mask musician

The mysterious identity of Orville Peck, the famous country musician known for his distinctive fringed mask and cowboy attire, has intrigued fans for years. But the recent online buzz has centred around the revelation that the man behind the mask is Daniel Pitout. He is a South African-born, Canadian-based former drummer of the Vancouver punk band Nü Sensae and a singer for Eating Out. So is he the masked man, and what is his story?

Daniel Pitout is a country music songwriter, singer, actor, model, and activist. His involvement in the music industry extends far beyond his persona as Orville Peck, as he has been in the punk rock scene for over a decade. His passion for music and playing instruments from a young age has honed his skills, and he is now a globally recognised artist with hit songs. His unique talent has earned him mini Johnny Cash as a nickname and a significant following.

Daniel Pitout's profile summary

Daniel Pitout's biography

Orville Peck's real name is Daniel Pitout. Although details about his parents are unavailable, he mentioned that his father was a sound engineer and his grandfather was a horseback sheriff in KwaZulu-Natal, which sparked his interest in cowboys.

Where was Daniel Pitout born?

He was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and spent his childhood in the North of Sophiatown until he was 15 years of age. He grew up with a brother whose identity remains unknown. The former Nü Sensae drummer is of South African nationality, and he resides in Toronto, Canada, where he moved to in 2002.

Daniel Pitout's birthday

The controversial artist, Daniel Pitout (aged 35 years as of May 2023), celebrates his birthday every 6 January. He was born in 1988. He moved to London to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in his mid-20s.

What does Daniel Pitout do?

During childhood, Orville Peck learned to play music by himself using an acoustic guitar and an old Casio keyboard. He also did voice-over work for various media and cartoons, received 12 years of ballet training, and performed in musical theatre.

His music career began in 2008 when he and Andrea started the popular singing group Nü Sensae in high school in Vancouver. The band is a punk and grunge trio comprised of bassist vocalist Andrea Lukic, drummer Daniel, and guitarist Brody McKnight.

Daniel Pitout's band released their first album, TV, Death, and The Devil, in 2010. Their second album, titled Sundowning, was released in 2012.

Orville became the frontman and singer of an alternate supergroup, Eating Out, which released several songs. And in 2017, he adopted the masked identity of Orville Peck. He released his debut album, Pony, in 2019, followed by the EP Show Pony, which includes collaborations with Shania Twain in 2020.

His second studio album, Bronco, was released on 8 April 2022. He has produced hit singles like Big Sky, Born This Way, and No Glory in the West. Peck has also collaborated with prominent artists and won the Libera Awards.

Aside from being a musician, Orville Peck has appeared in films and TV shows like Scream, Hunx: Private Room, and Ice Cream Truckers. In 2016, he played in the West End play Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Peck has also worked as a model without clothing for some magazines.

He founded the AIDS Day Music Project, a nonprofit organisation that fosters HIV/AIDS awareness through music and art, in 2012, which runs every December as part of AIDS awareness month.

Daniel Pitout and Orville Peck's identity

There is a belief that Peck may be the drummer, based on the similarity with Daniel Pitout's tattoos, and Peck has mentioned being in a punk band, just like Pitout. Both were born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Pitout also served as a replacement in the West End play Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which aligns with Peck's statement of being in a West End play during his stay in London.

Daniel Pitout, the drummer of the Nu Sensae band, is also listed by ASCAP as the songwriter for Peck's song Old River and Roses Are Falling. He also praises Peck's music on social media. But despite all these, Orville or Daniel Pitout's face has not been publicly opened, nor has he publicly debunked or accepted the claims.

Daniel Pitout's partner

The talented singer openly confirms he is gay, but his partner is unknown. He revealed he had a gay ex named Seth, though he allegedly dated Diplo, a renowned male producer, after taking him to the Grammy Awards as his date.

Orville Peck's net worth

According to Popular Networth, the famous musician has an alleged net worth of $1.2 million. He has earned this from his music, tours, and other onscreen debuts.

Daniel Pitout is a dedicated and persistent musician who nurtured his creativity and love for music in various bands before transforming into the enigmatic Orville Peck. His captivating music has captured the hearts of many, and he continues to create music that resonates with his audience.

