How did Matt Bomer and Simon Halls have kids? All about their relationship

Behind Matt Bomer's dark and brooding characters lies a heartwarming love story with Simon Halls. How the lovebirds managed to produce children as a couple has been a wonder to many. How did they defy the odds and expand their family in their unbreakable bond?

From the glitz and glam of Hollywood to the cosy comforts of parenthood, Matt Bomer and Simon Halls' love story is one for the ages. But what is there to know about this celebrity couple, their relationship, and their journey into parenthood?

Simon Halls' profile and bio summary

Full name Simon Halls Gender Male Date of birth 12 January 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Toronto, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Body measurements in inches 20-32-34 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Matt Bomer Children 3 School Crescent School College/University North Toronto Collegiate Institute, University of Southern California Profession Publicist, businessman Net worth $2 million

How old is Simon Halls?

Simon Halls (aged 59 years as of 2023) was born on 12 January 1964. He was raised in Toronto, Canada, with his brother Yakov. While there is no information about his parents, he reportedly holds Canadian nationality and belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity.

Simon graduated from Cresent School in Ontario before enrolling at North Toronto Collegiate Institute. He came out as gay while still in high school in Canada, and at 17, he moved to the United States for higher education, where he has lived since. He attended the University of Southern California.

How tall is Simon Halls?

Simon Halls' height is approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres), and he weighs 82 kilograms (180 pounds). He has body measurements of 20-32-34 inches and features nice brown hair and eyes.

What does Simon Halls do for a living?

Matt Bomer's husband is an accomplished publicist in the entertainment industry. He is known for promoting movies and managing media campaigns for high-profile celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and Jude Law. As the CEO of Slate PR, a company he founded with a business mind, Halls manages the release and Oscar campaigns of successful movies.

Simon Halls' movies

His movies credit include work on critically acclaimed films like American Beauty, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Brokeback Mountain, and Gladiator. In addition to his work as a publicist, he has received movie credits for his contributions to films such as Papi Chulo, Stars in the House, and Entropy.

Halls is also known for his philanthropic pursuits. In 2017, he and his spouse were honoured at Hollygrove's annual Norma Jean Gala with the Ambassador of Children award. Hollgrove is an after-school program that provides services for children from disadvantaged backgrounds and traumatic family experiences.

He also serves on the Project ALS board and has participated in the L.A. County Walk to Defeat ALS.

Who is Simon Halls' husband?

Simon Halls' husband is Matt Bomer. He is a famous American actor. The couple first met when Bomer hired Halls as his publicist, and they started dating shortly after. They tied the knot in New York in 2011 with only their closest friends and family members in attendance and kept it secret until 2014.

Who is Matt Bomer?

Matt Bomer is an American actor born on 11 October 1977 in Webster Groves, Missouri. He began his theatre career and later transitioned to television, where he landed his first role in the drama soap opera All My Children.

Bomer has appeared in TV series and films, including White Collar, Traveller, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. He has received nominations for several awards, including the Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Television Award, and Primetime Emmy Award, for his outstanding acting skills.

Are Matt Bomer and Simon Halls still together?

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls are still together as a married couple for 12 years. Their marriage is blessed with three children. Simon Halls' children with his partner are Kit and a set of twins, Henry and Walker.

How did Matt Bomer and Simon Halls have kids?

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls had kids via surrogacy. Their eldest son was born in 2005, and their twin boys were born three years later in 2008. Kit, their first child, came out as straight. In his words, he said:

I love and respect that you guys are who you are. I’m straight, that’s how I identify.

Are Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill related?

Despite their striking resemblance, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill are not related. They are accomplished actors but have no familial connection.

Simon Halls' net worth

Hall is allegedly worth $2 million. His primary income source is his business enterprises. But his partner Matt Bomer's net worth is considerably higher. According to sources, he is allegedly worth $11 million.

Since they first went public, Simon Halls and Matt Bomer's love story has piqued media interest. Their relationship has continued to thrive, and they have expanded their family with the birth of three sons. As surprising as their journey seems, fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.

