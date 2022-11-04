Who is Amanda Quwe? Bio, age, husband, career, qualifications, profiles

Amanda Quwe is a South African actress, food technologist and TV producer. She is widely known for playing lawyer Vuyiswa Mayo in Muvhango, an SABC soapie that rocked Mzansi screens from 2003 to 2005. Her role on the show brought her into the limelight of the South African entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South African actress Amanda Quwe: Photo: @Amanda Quwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The actress has been gracing South African screens for over two decades. After her career-boosting run on Muvhango, Amanda Quwe landed other roles in various television shows, such as Rhythm City, Generations, YizoYizo and Soul City.

Amanda Quwe's profiles summary and bio

Full Name Amanda Quwe Date of birth 22nd January 1973 Age 49 years as of 2022 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Ashton, Western Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Ethnicity Black Languages English, Xhosa, Afrikaans, Zulu, Sesotho Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced Religion Christian Education Southern Business School, Peninsula Technikon, Langeberg Senior School Profession Actress, Food technologist, TV producer Years active 1996 - present Awards None Social media Facebook Instagram

Amanda Quwe's biography

Amanda Quwe is a South African actress. She is widely known across the country for her portrayal of lawyer Vuyiswa Mayo on SABC2's Muvhango soapie from 2003 to 2005.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Amanda Quwe's age and early life

The Muvhango actress was born on 22nd January 1973 in the Western Cape, South Africa. She is 49 years as of 2022 and is a South African citizen by birth. The actress spent most of her early life in the Western cape, where she was brought up. She has not shared details regarding her parents and siblings.

Amanda Quwe’s husband and children

A collage of Amanda Quwe and her daughters. Photo: @amandaquwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Generations actress called it quits with her former husband. It is not clear what led to the break up of their marriage. She has three daughters whose details are also unknown.

Amanda Quwe's qualifications

The actress is backed by good qualifications in the corporate world, thanks to her strong educational background. Amanda attended Langeberg Senior School and later enrolled at Peninsula Technikon, where she studied food technology and computer studies. After that, she joined Southern Business School, where she studied marketing management and later graduated with business administration honours in 2013.

Amanda Quwe's career

The actress made her acting debut in theatre productions before landing her lead role in Muvhango in 2003. Here are Amanda Quwe's TV roles and TV shows.

Project Title Role Doubt Grace Mweli Forced love Funeka Generations Guest star Hard Copy Thandi Mkwane Lingashoni Nofirst Nondumo Makoti Nobusika Sangqu Muvhango Vuyiswa Mayo Mzali Wami Aunt Nozamile Rhythm City Andisa The Estate Zodwa Mpisane Tsha Tsha Sindi Umbuso Thandiwe

Amanda Quwe's net worth

The Generations actress is a veteran in the South African entertainment industry. However, all she has acquired over the years of gracing the screens cannot be determined as there is no information regarding her net worth.

What is Poppy Lingashoni's real name?

South African actress Lugelo Mpangase. Photo:@lungelo_mpangase on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lungelo Mpangase is the actress who plays Poppy Tshabalala in Showmax’s telenovela Lingashoni. She was born on 26th September 1995, and she is 27 years in 2022. Lungelo is widely recognized for playing Khethiwe in Mzansi Magic’s drama eHostela, which was her first starring role. Other roles she has played include Ntokozo in Mzali Wami and being featured in Themba Lam, a film by M-Net’s Motion Academy graduates.

What is Tebatso from Lingashoni's real name?

Lingashoni actor Nkopane Mohola. Photo: @nkopanemohola on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tebatso's real name is Nkopane Mohola. He is a South African actor and musician best known for playing Tokelo in Greed & Desire, a Mzansi Magic telenovela. The actor has also played the starring role of Lenka Moshoeshoe in the drama series Ya Lla. Besides acting, Nkopane also does Kwaito and hip-hop music.

With over two decades in the South African entertainment industry, Amanda Quwe has made a name for herself with her remarkable acting skills. More projects are yet to come from her as a TV producer due to her vast experience.

READ ALSO: Who is Velile Makhoba? Age, parents, pictures, dancing, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about South African actress Velile Makhoba, known for playing Gugulethu in Gomora. She started as a dancer and has scaled the heights to become a household name across the country.

Growing up in KwaZulu Natal Province in South Africa, Velile loved Mzansi’s traditional dances since they were a significant part of her culture. Check the article to learn more interesting facts about actress Velile Makhoba.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News