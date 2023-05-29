Where did Lester Holt meet his wife Carol Hagen? All about her

American journalist Lester Holt has a thriving, lengthy career and a beautiful family to boast about. But how much do we know of his other half, Carol Hagen? Here, we discuss what we know about Lester Holt's family, including details on his wife, how the couple met, and other intriguing aspects of her professional and personal life.

Lester Holt's wife is elusive, and we only know a few aspects of her life. Carol prefers to support her husband from the sidelines instead of being an equally public figure. This reclusive lifestyle leads to less general knowledge of her life. But, here is what we know of her, in summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Carol Hagen Holt Date of birth 1959 (date and month unknown) Age 64 years of age in 2023 Birthplace Seattle, Washington, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Lester Don Holt, Jr. (1982) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 165 cm (most reported) Height 60 kg (most reported) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown Children Two (Cameron Holt and Stefan Holt) Profession Real estate agent Native language English Net worth $3 million (most reported)

Carol Hagen's life before meeting Lester remains shrouded in mystery, and not much is known about her life growing up. This includes who her parents are and whether she has any siblings. But, some facts about her life and marriage are more well-reported.

Lester Holt

Carol Hagen’s spouse is significantly more famous, as he is a renowned journalist and host. Born Lester Don Holt, Jr. on 8 March 1959, he began his journalism career in 1979 after he dropped out of university to work at a San Francisco radio station. He joined CBS in 1981 and worked there until 2000 before joining NBC in the same year.

Today, he works as the host of NBC Nightly News; he was the first black person to act as a solo anchor for a weekday network nightly newscast.

Where did Lester Holt meet his wife?

The duo reportedly first met while Carol was working as a flight attendant in 1980. At this time, he was also a student at California State University. Not much else is known about their marriage. Still, she has told Sactown Magazine that during their relationship's early days, she realised what she was getting herself into after Lester was called to cover a forest fire and asked her to come with him.

She is quoted as saying: 'I thought, "Wow, I have never been invited to go on a breaking news story before."' She added: 'I guess I knew what I was getting myself into with Lester and his career.'

Is Lester Holt still married?

The couple got married in 1982, two years after their initial meeting. They remain happily married as of 2023, with Lester stating the key to their lasting relationship is the ability to laugh together.

He said: 'We just laugh through things, and we know that tough times will be a story at some point, and boy have I put her through some tough times with this job.'

Lester Holt's parents

His parents are Lester Holt Sr. and June Holt. Not much else is known about them besides that his father is African-American and that his mother is of Jamaican descent.

Lester Holt's children

Carol Hagen’s children with Lester include Cameron Holt and Stefan Holt. Born in 1987, Stefan followed in his father's footsteps and is a TV anchor and journalist for WMAQ-TV, a Chicago-owned-and-operated station of NBC.

Significantly less is known about Cameron. Facts such as his birthday and occupation remain to be discovered, so we can presume he has no career in the limelight like his brother and father.

How much does Lester Holt get paid?

Considering his impressive career trajectory, it should come as no surprise that he is reported to have a salary of around $10 million annually. Lester's massive commercial success has also given him a substantial net worth of $35 million.

Carol Hagen

The elusive figure seemingly makes a concerted effort to remain out of the limelight, making it hard to find specific facts. Many want to discover her social media, but Carol Hagen’s profiles do not exist. Here is what is most reported online regarding her life.

Carol Hagen’s age

One of the only widely-reported facts about her life is her birth year, 1959. Her birthday is unconfirmed, but this still makes her 64 years old in 2023.

What does Carol Hagen do?

Carol Hagen’s real estate career took off fairly soon after meeting her now-husband, and it is reported that she has been in the industry for over three decades now. Before that, she was a flight attendant.

Carol Hagen’s net worth

Most sources report her net worth as $3 million. She or an authority source has yet to confirm this value, and it remains officially undetermined.

Carol Hagen may be a minor public figure compared to Lester, which generally causes more interest in her and the union. However, their marriage has not suffered the stress that the public eye can put on a relationship, and they have gone from strength to strength.

