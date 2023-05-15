Everything to know about Andrew Tate's parents: Facts and biography

Controversial social media personality and kickboxing champion Andrew Tate has gained many fans and sceptics during his rise to fame, alongside increased curiosity regarding his family and how their views may either differ or align with his own. What happened to Andrew Tate's parents? And do they support their sons' controversial views? Here is what we know of them.

Andrew Tate's sister, Janine Tate, is an incredibly reclusive figure compared to her siblings, mainly preferring to stay out of the limelight. Besides knowing she is a lawyer, there is not much other information available. Here is the profile summary of Andrew Tate's life before detailing what we could find about his parents.

Profile summary and bio

Andrew Tate's family seems to follow their paths in life, with his sister and mother staying mainly out of the limelight. His younger brother Tristian has also risen to prominence, often echoing Andrew's controversial views. Both brothers were arrested in December 2022, with Tristian's criminal record receiving additional charges in late April 2023. Here is what else we know about the controversial figure, his arrest, and his family.

Andrew Tate

Born on 1 December 1986, Emory Andrew Tate III (most well-known as Andrew Tate) climbed the ranks of stardom shortly after appearing in the hit TV show Big Brother in 2016. His intense persona and strong views on social issues made him an online sensation, rising to prominence quickly.

Where is Andrew Tate now?

As mentioned, the star was arrested alongside his brother in December 2022. He was detained in a local Romanian jail for three months following a formal police investigation into alleged human trafficking and assault charges.

At the time of publishing, they were released from jail and placed under house arrest in their home in Romania.

Andrew Tate's ethnicity

He is multiracial. His father was African-American, and his mother was Caucasian. The figure is also of mixed nationality due to his parents' nationalities.

Are Andrew Tate's parents alive?

His father passed away in 2015, but not much information is available on his mother. Most reports state she is alive and well, but her place of residence as of 2023 remains unknown.

Who is Andrew Tate's mother?

Andrew Tate's mother is British-born and raised Eileen Tate, but only little information is available on her. Once their father passed, she raised her children as a single mother. She used to work as a catering assistant/waitress.

It was reported that his mother has told close friends that she disagrees with her son Andrew's comments regarding women and that she 'did not raise him that way.'

Who is Andrew Tate's father?

Andrew Tate's father, Emory Tate, was a thriving international chess master, often considered one of the greats to have played the sport. Grandmaster Maurice Ashley said he was: 'absolutely a trailblazer for African-American chess', further highlighting his significance to chess.

Andrew Tate's parents’ nationality

His father is of American nationality, being born in Chicago, Illinois. Andrew was raised in Chicago, Illinois, like his father, and in Goshen, Indiana.

How did the Tate brothers get rich?

The star and his brother have a cult following, likely a significant contributor to their rising wealth in recent years. But, most of Andrew's wealth has been attained by his former professional kickboxing career and various companies, from controversial webcam content to online courses on how to make money.

Together, the brothers run a podcast, a management agency and webcam studios. He and his brother also established T2 Advertising, a profitable TV advertising company. Andrew is known for his enthusiastic approach to cryptocurrencies and investing in startups.

Andrew Tate's net worth

The internet figure has claimed he is a 'trillionaire', with an impressive car collection and a mansion in Romania. But, this figure has come into question, and most online reports state his net worth is likely, and more accurately, between $200 million and $350 million.

Most information we have on Andrew Tate's parents is limited since Tate's family life remains primarily shrouded in mystery, apart from his brother's ever-growing role as a social media figure. But, each family member seems content with their lifestyle choices.

