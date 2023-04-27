What does Timothy Hawking do for a living and what is his net worth?

English physicist Stephen Hawking may have since passed, but his legacy lives on through his life-changing work and family. Hawking’s children, specifically, have gone to great lengths to ensure the name lives on, especially Timothy Hawking. What do we know about him?

Timothy and Lucy at the global launch of Stephen Hawking's final book ‘Brief Answers to the Brief Questions’ at the Science Museum in London on 15 October 2018. Photo: Adrian Dennis

Stephen has three children in total. They include Timothy, Lucy, and Robert Hawking. They have followed different career paths, with Lucy being a journalist and Robert being a software engineer.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Timothy Hawking Nickname 'Tim' Date of birth 15 April 1979 Age 44 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace St Albans, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence London, United Kingdom Current nationality British Marital status Single Ethnicity English Gender Male Weight 64 kg Height 172 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Parents Stephen and Jane Hawking Siblings Lucy and Robert Profession Marketer Education The University of Exeter and the University of Birmingham Native language English Net worth $50,000 to $1 million (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram (unconfirmed) LinkedIn

After developing motor neuron disease in his early 20s, the physicist's fate seemed dealt with. But, despite Stephen Hawking’s disease, he achieved significant milestones in his life and the science world before ultimately passing away at 76 years old.

Who is Timothy Hawking’s father?

Timothy's father was Stephen Hawking, one of history's most decorated theoretical physicists. His work regarding how the universe is structured, in specific, is considered revolutionary in his field, even sparking curiosity in individuals previously disinterested in scientific matters.

What were Stephen Hawking's last words?

Since he was an open atheist, many fans wondered whether his views towards religion changed as he got older. But, in his official final words, which came in the form of his book, Brief Answers To The Big Questions, he reiterated his views by singing off the book: 'There is no God. No one directs the universe.'

Was Stephen Hawking's third child his?

Stephen Hawking's third child is Timothy, his biological son. Each of his three children is his blood relatives.

He has continued his father’s legacy throughout his career. Photo: Joe Giddens

How old is Timothy Hawking?

Timothy Hawking (aged 44 as of 2023) was born on 15 April 1979 His zodiac sign is Aries.

Timothy Hawking’s wife

Much speculation surrounds his dating life, and there are rumours that he is married. Despite these rumours, research suggests he is single and has no girlfriend as of May 2023.

What does Timothy Hawking do for a living?

Timothy Hawking’s profession is a marketer for the Hawking Estate, an organisation dedicated to his father's work. On top of that, he worked at the LEGO company for multiple years.

Timothy Hawking’s education

He attended the University of Exeter and the University of Birmingham. His impressive educational background undoubtedly helped him gain professional success later in life.

Stephen’s son remains an elusive figure. Photo: Joe Giddens

Source: Getty Images

Timothy Hawking’s IQ

His father is considered one of the most intellectual individuals ever recorded. Many want to know what Stephen's son's IQ is. It is believed it was around 160.

Timothy Hawking’s net worth

As per sources, his net worth is allegedly between $50,000 and $1 million. For reference, his father, Stephen Hawking’s net worth, was estimated at $20 million at the time of his passing.

Timothy Hawking's somewhat reclusive approach to the public eye has helped him maintain a sense of privacy while achieving his professional goals and honouring his late father's name.

