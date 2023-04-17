Who is the daughter of WWW superstar Randy Orton, Alanna Marie Orton?

Alanna Marie Orton is popularly known as Randy Orton's eldest daughter, who was thrust into the limelight before her birth. Her father is an award-winning wrestler and one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers. Alanna Marie Orton's biography highlights unknown facts about her life.

Alanna Marie Orton is Randy Orton and Samantha Speno's only child. Photo: @samantha_m_orton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though Alanna Marie Orton's parents divorced, they did not interfere with her upbringing. She is passionate about sports, and her mother is her greatest cheerleader.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alanna Marie Orton Gender Female Date of birth 12th July 2008 Age 14 years (as of April 2023) Birthday 12th July Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Brownish blonde Eye colour Dark brown Parents Randy Orton and Samantha Speno Siblings 1 (Brooklyn Rose Orton) Famous as Randy Orton's daughter

Alanna Marie Orton's age

As of April 2023, she is 15 years old. She was born on 12th July 2008 in the USA to Randy Orton and Samantha Speno.

Alanna Marie Orton's parents

Alanna is her parents' only child. Her parents met in her mother's line of work. She worked as a bartender when she met Randy Orton, her father. Alanna Marie Orton's mother is also a seasoned entrepreneur; she co-founded a jewellery brand, Rock + Star. She also has a makeup line and a styling company called Stellify.

Alanna and Samantha share an admirable mother-daughter bond. Photo: @samantha_m_orton

Source: UGC

Alanna Marie Orton's father

Alanna Orton's father, Randy Orton, is an American WWE superstar and professional wrestler. Before switching to professional wrestling, Randy Orton worked at the Marine Corps. However, he got dismissed for alleged bad conduct.

Randy Orton is one of the finest wrestlers in WWE. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at 24, setting the record as the youngest person to win the title. He is also considered the most outstanding professional wrestler of all time and is among the most generously compensated grapplers in the WWE, raising an annual salary of approximately $4 million.

Randy Orton at the SiriusXM Studios in June 2013 in New York City. Photo: @Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Samantha Speno and Randy Orton

Samantha Speno and Randy Orton got engaged in 2005 and exchanged their marital vows in September 2007. Samantha was pregnant with Alanna Marie during their wedding. The marriage looked blissful initially, and Samantha would often attend wrestling matches with her daughter.

Samantha filed for divorce in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. Notwithstanding, the divorce process was not messy; they settled scores amicably, and Randy committed to paying child support. Alanna primarily remained under her mother's care, although the agreement allowed her father to visit her as often as he wished.

Randy Orton's new wife

Randy Orton got into a relationship with Kimberly Kessler. They married on 14th November 2015. A year later, Kimberly gave birth to Alanna Marie Orton's half-sister, Brooklyn Rose Orton. The wrestler has two kids; hence, claims about Randy Orton's son are not credible.

Alanna Marie Orton's mother is not married but maintains a good relationship with the professional wrestler.

Alanna Marie Orton's education

For her age, she should be in high school. However, her parents prefer keeping details about her education away from the public. She is also a sports enthusiast. Judging by her mother's social media posts, she participates in the St Louis Crossfire Elite Volleyball Club, which won the Crossfire Super Regional Championship for the under-12 category in December 2020. Alanna Marie Orton's height and athletic physique contribute significantly to her prowess in volleyball.

Alanna Marie Orton is Randy Orton's eldest daughter. Like her father, she is passionate about sports and actively plays volleyball.

READ ALSO: Who is Angela Kinsey's daughter, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein?

Briefly.co.za published thrilling details about Isabel Ruby Lieberstein. She is best known as Angela Kinsey's first child. Angela is famously known for her feature in The Office.

Isabel, Angela Kinsey's daughter, fits the phrase, the apple does not fall far from the tree. She is the spitting image of her mother, with a bit of sarcasm and sass. Is she into acting like her mother?

Source: Briefly News