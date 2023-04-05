Who is Angela Kinsey's daughter, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein?

At 14, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein is already a mini-celebrity, thanks to her parents' prominence. She is the first child of The Office star Angela Kinsey and writer Warren Lieberstein. The celebrity child gives good meaning to the famous phrase, "The apple does not fall far from the tree." This is because she is the spitting image of her mother, coupled with a touch of sass and sarcasm that made Kinsey one of Hollywood's most iconic characters.

As of 2023, Isabel Ruby Lieberstein is 15 years old. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media, which means they do not get to have an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This is the case for Isabel, Angela Kinsey's daughter.

Isabel Ruby Lieberstein's profile summary and bio

Full name Isabel Ruby Lieberstein Nickname Isabel Gender Female Date of birth May 3 2008 Age 15 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'0" Height in centimetres 152 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Warren Lieberstein and Angela Kinsey Half siblings Cade Snyder, Jack Snyder, Hazel Flora and Sadie Hope Marital status Unmarried Famous for Being Angela Kinsey's daughter

Isabel Ruby Lieberstein's age

Although Angela Kinsey made her acting debut in the 90s, she got her big break in 2005 after landing a role in The Office. Photo: @angelakinsey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When did Angela Kinsey have her daughter? Isabel was born on May 3 2008, in Los Angeles, California, USA. As of 2023, she is 15 years old. The celebrity kid holds American nationality and is of White ethnicity. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Professional career

Angela Kinsey's daughter is still young and has not established a career. However, her parents are household names in the entertainment industry.

Warren Lieberstein (Father)

Warren is a talented writer best known for his work in the TV series Hype. He has also penned the episodes of several shows such as Carpoolers, Modern Man, All of Us and Second Time Around. Isabel Ruby Lieberstein's father owes much of his career success to The Office, which bagged him a nomination at the Writer's Guild of America Awards in 2009.

Angela Kinsey (Mother)

Although Angela made her acting debut in the 90s, she got her big break in 2005 after landing a role in The Office. For this, she won a Primetime Emmy Award. Some of her other acting credits include:

Angela Kinsey is a renowned American on-screen star. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Tall Girl

Haters Back Off

License to Wed

Mr Monk

Naked Man

How many kids does Angela Kinsey have?

Angela Kinsey has three biological children. From her first marriage to Warren Lieberstein, she had a daughter named Isabel Ruby. On the other hand, Kinsey has two sons, Cade and Jack, from her second marriage to Joshua Snyder.

Angela Kinsey's divorce

Warren Lieberstein and Angela Kinsey tied the knot on June 18 2000. Unfortunately, they separated in February 2009 and finalized their divorce in June 2010. The ex-couple remain good friends, as they co-parent their daughter.

Isabel Ruby Lieberstein's net worth

Ruby is still in school, starting her life journey. Her mother is a multi-millionaire with a staggering net worth of $12 million as of 2023.

The celebrity kid holds American nationality and is of White ethnicity. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, her father's net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Isabel Ruby Lieberstein was famous even before birth due to her reputable parents. With such genes, fans expect Ruby to follow in her parents' footsteps and secure a place in the entertainment industry as her career slowly takes shape.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Kash Wilburn, Future's son

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Kash Wilburn. American rapper Future is notorious for his 'bad boy' rapper persona, exacerbated by his various children with multiple women. Although his role as a father has come into question by fans, his children seem well taken care of, including his one son, Kash Wilburn.

Very little is known about his children generally, including Kash. He is too young to have any online presence separate from his father, making it difficult to find details about him.

Source: Briefly News