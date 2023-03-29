Everything you need to know about Kash Wilburn, Future's son

American rapper Future is notorious for his 'bad boy' rapper persona, exacerbated by his various children with multiple women. Although his role as a father has come into question by fans, his children seem well taken care of, including his one son, Kash Wilburn. Here is what we know about Kash.

Future does not post about his children online. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Very little is known about his children generally, including Kash. He is too young to have any online presence separate from his father, making it difficult to find details about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kash Wilburn Date of birth 2015 Age Eight years of age in 2023 Birthplace United States of America Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence United States of America Current nationality American Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn/Cash (father, mother unknown) Siblings Jaiden (adopted sibling), Jacobi, Future Zahir, Londyn, Prince, Hendrix, Paris, Reign Native language English

As seen above, there is minimal information on the young child. His famous father tends to keep his children out of the limelight, especially his more youthful kids. There is also no information online on his mother's side of the family. However, this is what we know about Kash, his famous father and his other siblings.

What is Future’s real name?

His father's name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, but he has recently legally changed his name to Nayvadius DeMun Cash.

Does Future have any siblings?

He has a sister and younger brother, Rocko. However, not much is known about his siblings.

Does Future the rapper have a sister?

His sister, Tia Wilburn, stays primarily out of the limelight, with little information on her online besides her philanthropy.

Not much is known about Kash, including who his mother is. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Where are Future’s parents from?

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia. However, his parents are from Haiti.

Who is the rapper Future’s oldest son?

Jakobi Wilburn is his eldest son. He has followed in his father's footsteps and became a rapper but has since found himself legally in hot water and has already faced jail time at 22 years old.

Who is Jakobi Wilburn’s mother?

His mother is Jessica Smith. She is an actress.

Does Future have a son named Jaiden?

There are reports online that Future has an adopted son named Jaiden Wilburn, but the information surrounding Jaiden is limited. According to an Instagram post made by Jaiden, his famous father attended his high school graduation in 2022.

Kash Wilburn’s age

He was reportedly born in 2015. Thus, he is eight years old as of 2023.

Kash Wilburn’s mother

Future has publicly mentioned Kash's mother online. However, there is no information on who she is.

Since Kash Wilburn is still so young, more information on his personal life has yet to be available. His mother's anonymity and father's approach to his children online also add to the limited information available. Still, it is assumed we will learn more about his life as he gets older.

READ ALSO: Who is Scott Caan's daughter, Josie James Caan? All about the American model

Scott Caan's daughter, Josie James Caan, is another celebrity child that Briefly.co.za wrote a biography about, who is also American actor James Caan's granddaughter.

This article dives into the eight-year-old's life, including what we know about her parents and educational background.

Source: Briefly News