What does Allegra Gucci do for a living? All about Maurizio Gucci's daughter

It is 28 years since the death of Maurizio Gucci, the Italian luxury house heir. The release of House of Gucci in 2021 drew more attention to his family. Until 2022, the family had maintained a low profile amidst allegations and speculations around Maurizio's death. However, Allegra Gucci finally let the public in on her life before her father's demise, how it impacted her and what she has been up to.

Maurizio, her father, was killed in Milan. Photo: @Silenzio a ore and @MediasetTgcom24 (modified by author)

Allegra Gucci wrote a book to set the records straight while clearing the misinformation about her parents' portrayal and what happened to her and her sister. She vulnerably expresses how her father's life shaped who she is and impacted her relationship with her mother.

Allegra Gucci's profile summary and bio

Full name Allegra Gucci Gender Female Date of birth 27th January 1981 Age 42 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 27th January Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Milan, Italy Current residence Switzerland Nationality Italian Ethnicity European Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 170 cm or 5'7" Weight 56 kg or 123 lbs Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Alma mater Milan University Occupation Author, Lawyer Marital status Married Spouse Enrico Barbieri Father Maurizio Gucci Mother Patrizia Reggiani Sister Alessandra Gucci Children 2 Net worth $400 million

How old is Allegra Gucci?

Allegra Gucci (aged 42 years as of March 2023) was born on 27th January 1981 as the second child to Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, who tied the knot on 28th February 1972 in Milan, Italy.

Allegra Gucci, at the centre, sailing on "Tuiga", a yacht owned by Prince Albert of Monaco. Photo: @Adrian DENNIS

Allegra Gucci's parents

Allegra Gucci's father, Maurizio Gucci, was an Italian businessman and the previous head of the Gucci fashion house, while Patrizia was a socialite. The couple was married for 18 years, and after their separation, Maurizio got into a relationship with an American model, Sheree McLaughin Loud, before divorcing his legally married wife. The divorce finally happened in 1992, when Allegra was 11.

Maurizio was shot four times in Milan in March 1995 in what was ruled as an assassination. According to reports, Patrizia hired a hitman to shoot him. She was arrested and charged in January 1996. She was found guilty in 1998, sentenced to 29 years, and released on 20th February 2016 after serving 18 years.

Patrizia was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour. Later, it was discovered that it was benign. Photo: @bekiaes and @Fashionista_com (modified by author)

Who is Allegra Gucci's mom?

Allegra was 16 when Patrizia was arrested. She believed in her innocence since they shared a special mother-daughter bond. Finding out the truth about Patrizia having a hand in her father's death changed the dynamics of their relationship.

In her book, Allegra tells what became of her and her sister's lives after their father's demise. She centres her story around five women who are integral to shaping who she becomes later in life:

Patrizia, her mother

Paula Franchi, her father's girlfriend at the time of his death

Loredana Canò, her mother's cellmate

Giuseppina, her mother's confidant

Silvana Barbieri Reggiani, her grandmother

In the book, she describes her mother as a deadly illiterate in the matter of feelings, insensitive to anything that is not material and shiny. The description expresses her rage and anger. In an interview, she said it is unbearable for her not to understand who Patrizia is. Despite the torment, Allegra said she is trying to reconcile with Patrizia. She was quoted saying,

Hatred wears out. I want to rebuild, not destroy.

She is convinced that her mother's operation affected her behaviour. Photo: @GovaStiletogr (modified by author)

Alessandra and Allegra Gucci

The Italian heir has an elder sister, Alessandra Gucci, born in June 1977. Like her sister, Alessandra was Maurizio's dotted daughter and had an admirable relationship with her father. His death equally affected her and dented her relationship with her mother. Alessandra is also married with a son and lives with her family in Switzerland.

Allegra Gucci's husband

Allegra married Enrico Barbieri, on 24th November 2011, in a civil ceremony in St Moritz. When the couple met, they were both grieving the loss of their fathers.

Allegra Gucci's children

Allegra and Enrico have two children, and the family lives in Switzerland.

What does Allegra Gucci do for a living?

Her mother's arrest allegedly inspired her to pursue a career in law. She attended law school at Milan University. She is also the author of Fine dei Giochi, Italian for Where Game Over. The group addresses the discrepancies about the family as portrayed by the media outlets.

Allegra Gucci's net worth

According to reports, the Gucci daughters' net worth is approximately $400 million. Allegra also inherited two yachts from her father's wealth and his houses in New York, Saint Maniz and Milan. Before his death, Maurizio had inherited 50% of the luxury brand's worth. He had planned on re-launching the brand, although he sold his shares which formed part of his daughters' inheritance.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions draw the relationship between the Italian heir and the biographical portrayal of the family. It also explains why Allegra Gucci's book was necessary.

Is Allegra mentioned in House of Gucci?

House of Gucci, the movie, tells the story as highlighted in Sara Gay Forden's biographical book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed. Lady Gaga plays the role of Patrizia, while Adam Driver features Maurizio.

Why is Allegra Gucci not in the movie?

The storyline focuses on Maurizio and Patrizia's romance and how the split affects the company. The story touches on Allegra Gucci's sister's birth, and she is portrayed in several scenes with various members of the Gucci family. It is unclear why Allegra is not included in the storyline.

What happened to Allegra Gucci?

According to reports, she is married with two kids and living in Switzerland. In her book, she sets the record straight about her past, the misinformation about her family, and how her father's death shaped her life.

Allegra Gucci has no social media presence. She prefers living away from the limelight and rarely does media interviews.

