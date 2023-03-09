Who is Chaka Khan's daughter with Rahsaan Morris, Milini Khan?

Milini Khan is one of Chaka Khan's children, followed in her mother's shoes, carving a successful career in the entertainment industry. Chaka Khan is a renowned American singer-songwriter and musician famous for her long-standing career spanning over 40 years.

Milini at the 6th Annual Tribeca Film Festival - The Final Season - After Party at The Safe Harbor Loft in New York, United States. Photo: @Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Milini Khan inherited her mother's strong vocals, and when her path as a singer in a girl group proved unsuccessful, she took the dreaded high road and pursued a solo career. Did it successfully take off?

Milini Khan's profile summary and bio

Full name Milini Khan Nickname Indira Gender Female Date of birth 21st December 1973 Age 49 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height 5'5" Weight 74 kg or 163 lbs Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexual orientation Straight Alma mater University of California, Los Angeles Occupation Singer and actress Famous as Chaka Khan's daughter Parents Rahsaan Morris and Chaka Khan Siblings Damien Holland (Half-brother) Children Jett Khan-Corley, Raeven Alexis Gibson and Josh Khan-Corley Social media Instagram

How old is Milini Khan?

Milini Khan's age as of March 2023 is 49 years. She was born on 21st December 1973 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her mother had her when she was twenty years old.

Milini Khan's parents

Who is the father of Chaka Khan's daughter? Milini was born to Rahsaan Morris and Chaka Khan, an American singer, songwriter and musician. Information about what Milini Khan's father did for a living is not publicly available. Her parents were never married, and she allegedly has a half-brother, Damien Holland.

Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan, born Yvette Marie Stevens, is a Grammy award-winning American singer-songwriter whose career spanned over 40 years. She is often called the Queen of Funk-Soul and the first R&B artist to have a crossover hit featuring a rapper in her 1984 hit, I Feel for You.

Chaka has sold over 70 million records and achieved four gold albums, four gold singles and two platinum albums while working with Rufus. As a solo artist, Chaka has achieved three gold albums, three gold singles and one platinum album. She has collaborated with stars such as Quincy Jones, Mary J Blige, and Ray Charles, to mention a few.

As a solo artist, Chaka Khan has been nominated thrice for induction into the Rock and Roll all of Fame and four times as a member of Rufus.

Chaka Khan at the SiriusXM Studios in October 2022 in New York City. Photo: @Santiago Felip

Source: Getty Images

Early life

Who is Chaka's daughter? Milini, the singer's daughter, grew up in Chicago, USA, under her mother's care. Information about her early years and education is not publicly available. She is an alumnus of the University of California, where she obtained a degree in Computer Science. However, she switched gears to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Career

Milini developed an interest in music at a tender age, and her mother has confirmed this about her daughter in several interviews. In the 90s, she joined a musical group called Pretty In Pink, a multiracial female R&B and new jack scene group. The group got its name from a movie of the same name.

The other group members include Taniya Robinson, Maurissa Tanchareon and Shey Sperry Tameika. The group released All About You, a hit that made it to the Billboard charts. In 1991, they released an album called Wake Up with twelve tracks.

Despite Chaka Khan's efforts to push the group and help them gain exposure, it ended up crumbling and going into extinction. This did not make Milini stop her pursuit of a successful music career. She released her debut EP, Bathe Me, in 2015. Milini Khan's Instagram shares snippets of her career achievements as a musician.

Milini and Chaka, the renowned singer-songwriter. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Acting career

Milini made her acting debut in 1990 alongside her half-brother, Damien Holland. In 2016, she starred as her mother, Chaka, in Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story. She has not taken any other acting role since then.

Is Milini Khan married?

The singer and actress is very private when it comes to her romantic life. She has three children, Raeven Alexis Gibson, Jett Khan-Corley and Josh Khan-Corley. She was eighteen when she had her eldest child, Raeven, and her father is with Ralph Gibson.

Brother charged with murder

Damien Holland was arrested in 2004 for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old boy, Christopher Bailey. 25-year-old Damien got into a brawl with Christopher. According to the LAPD report, Holland shot the victim while struggling with a gun. Chaka Khan's son admitted to the crime, although he insisted he was defending himself since Christopher had attacked him, and the firearm mistakenly went off.

The incident happened during a party at Chaka's house. Chaka testified on her son's behalf, alleging that the incident was an accident. Damien was acquitted two years later.

Milini Khan's net worth

Milini has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades, and despite her fame, details about her finances have never been made public. On the flip side, her mother is worth a whopping $30 million, earned from her long-standing career as a musician.

Being born to a celebrity mother immediately thrust Milini Khan to fame. However, she has passionately secured her spot in the competitive industry by sharing her talent with the world. Despite her celebrity status, she prefers a quiet, private life away from attention.

Source: Briefly News