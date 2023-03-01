Who is Amai Zackary Wayans? Everything about Marlon Wayans' daughter

Amai Zackary Wayans is an American celebrity child, and despite her father's fame, she prefers living away from the limelight. Her presence on social media can still be felt through her father's unconditional love for her. How does Marlon Wayans' daughter manage to live away from the prying eyes of the media?

Marlon Wayans is an acclaimed American actor famous for his feature in movies such as Naked and The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and playing these notable roles has done more than fuel his fame. Besides sharing his talent with the world, Marlon is a doting father to Amai Zackary Wayans.

Amai Zackary Wayans' profile summary and bio

Full name Amai Zackary Wayans Date of birth 24th May 2000 Age 22 years old (as of March 2023) Birthday 24th May Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African-American and Asian) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Gay Marital status Single Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height 170 cm or 5'7" Weight 55 kg or 121 lbs Education University of Southern California Parents Marlon Wayans and Angela Zackary Sibling Shawn Howell Wayans Social media Instagram

Who is Marlon Wayans' daughter?

Amai Zackary Wayans is Marlon Wayans' daughter with Angela Zackary, his ex-wife

As of March 2023, Amai Zackary's age is 22 years. She was born on 24th May 2000, in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Marlon Wayans and his ex-wife, Angela Zackary. Angela is of Asian descent, while Marlon is a black American, which is why their daughter is of mixed ethnicity.

Amai Zackary Wayans' father is an acclaimed American comedian, actor and producer. He has been featured in movies such as:

Fifty Shades of Black

Haunted House

Scary Movie

Little Man

Norbit

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra

He is also the star and brains behind Marlon, an NBC sitcom inspired by his life.

Amai Zackary Wayans' mother

Angela Zackary, Amai's mother, is a native of New York and was born in 1972. She is a mix of Asian and black heritage. On her Instagram account, she describes herself as a lover of psychology and philosophy and a purveyor of everything organic.

Amai Zackary Wayans' father

Does Marlon Wayans have a wife? No, he does not. Marlon and Angela dated between 1992 and 2013 but were never married. However, he once referred to her as his ex-wife. The actor has never been married, which answers the question, who is Marlon Wayans married to now?

Marlon Wayans and Angelica Zackary's relationship led to the birth of their two children, Amai and Shawn, her brother. Even though they separated, they still maintained a cordial relationship. Marlon sent Angela a heartwarming birthday tribute on his Instagram in 2018, and in the post, he referred to her as one of his best friends.

Marlon Wayans' son

Shawn Howell Wayans is Amai Zackary Wayans' only brother and sibling. His father often shares his photos on his Instagram account, and their resemblance cannot go unnoticed.

Amai shares a close bond with her father

When cameras are not rolling, Marlon is a present father to his kids, and he shares an extraordinary bond with his daughter. While celebrating her 22nd birthday, he mentioned how she lived in his arms. The doting father referred to her as his greatest accomplishment.

Amai Zackary Wayans' sexuality

In June 2019, Marlon spoke lightly about his daughter's sexuality during an interview with The Real 92.3 LA radio show. He described her as an intellectual nerd and that she had come out to him when she was 14, using one of the lines of a Katy Perry song,

I kissed a girl, and I liked it.

In June 2019, Marlon took to Instagram to publicly support his daughter's sexuality. In the pride post, Amai appears to be sitting with one leg stretched out, and the sole of her shoes has rainbow colours, an international sign of the LGBTQIA+ community. In the caption, the actor affirmed that he would not change anything about his daughter.

Amai Zackary Wayans' education

Marlon Wayans' daughter holds a college degree from the University of Southern California. She obtained her high school diploma in 2018 and enrolled to the university that same year. She made it to the prestigious dean's list in 2019 and completed her college degree in 2022.

Amai Zackary Wayans' net worth

Details on whether Marlon Wayans' daughter secured a job are not publicly available. Therefore, estimating her net worth is next to impossible. On the other hand, her father is worth $40 million.

These details about Amai Zackary Wayans piece the snippets about her to highlight her life as a celebrity child. Despite her decision to live a private life, her father's undoubted love for her cannot go unnoticed.

