Some students struggle with financial difficulties, which affects their academic performance. Students from low-income families are given financial aid by NSFAS, allowing them to pursue higher education without difficulty. The list of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 has been released and you may be interested to know which ones they are.

Do you come from a low-income or working-class family whose combined income is insufficient to support you while you attend college? The NSFAS-funded list has many courses for students to choose from. This article helps students know which courses are supported and which are not.

Who qualifies for NSFAS?

The government's scheme supports scholarships for low income who cannot afford studies to attain higher education and training and succeed in it.

Which courses does NSFAS fund?

With a few limitations, NSFAS will pay for any courses at universities. However, it's crucial to remember that the NSFAS, the government body, only funds your undergraduate degree and not your postgraduate one.

What is an NSFAS bursary, and who qualifies?

The bursary covers numerous courses. In addition, the organisation financially supports students and prospective students who want to attend one of South Africa's public universities or TVET colleges.

An NSFAS bursary will cover your tuition fees and additional expenses, including registration, lodging, transportation, food, and other daily expenses.

Which courses are funded by NSFAS?

The following is a list of courses in colleges in South Africa.

1 Adult Learning 2 Building Construction 3 Building Construction 4 Cleaning, Domestic, Hiring, Property and Rescue Services 5 Communication Studies 6 Consumer Services 7 Cultural Studies 8 Curative Health 9 Design Studies 10 Drawing Office Practice 11 Early Childhood Development 12 Earth and Space Sciences 13 Electrical Infrastructure Construction 14 Engineering and Related Design 15 Environmental Relations 16 Environmental Sciences 17 Fabrication and Extraction 18 Film, Television and Video 19 Finance, Economics and Accounting 20 Forestry and Wood Technology 21 General Social Science 22 Generic 23 Generic Management 24 Higher Education and Training 25 Horticulture 26 Hospitality, Tourism, Travel, Gaming and Leisure 27 Human Resources 28 Industrial & Organizational Governance and HR Development 29 Information Studies 30 Information Technology and Computer Sciences

Other courses include

31 Justice in Society 32 Language 33 Life Sciences 34 Literature 35 Manufacturing and Assembly 36 Marketing 37 Mathematical Sciences

38 Mechatronics 39 Media Studies 40 Music 41 Nature Conservation 42 Occupationally Directed ETD Practice 43 Office Administration 44 People/Human-Centred Development 45 Performing Arts 46 Personal Care 47 Physical Planning, Design and Management 48 Physical Sciences 49 Preventive Health 50 Process Instrumentation 51 Primary Agriculture 52 Process Plant Operations 53 Procurement 54 Project Management

Does NSFAS fund degrees?

Students who have previously attended a university or earned a university degree are not eligible for financing. Government funding has been set aside for first-time students beginning a brand-new program.

55 Promotive Health and Developmental Services 56 Psychology 57 Public Administration 58 Public Policy, Politics and Democratic Citizenship 58 Public Relations 60 Rehabilitative Health/Services 61 Religious and Ethical Foundations of Society 62 Rural and Agrarian Studies 63 Safety in Society 64 Schooling 65 Secondary Agriculture 66 The Sovereignty of State 67 Sport 68 Traditions, History and Legacies 69 Transport, Operations and Logistics 70 Urban and Regional Studies 71 Visual Arts 72 Wholesale and Retail

Does NSFAS fund every course?

The government does not fund all courses. When applying for education funding, students who are not eligible for government grants, scholarships, or bursaries sometimes choose to take out student loans. Several bank locations in South Africa provide these loans.

Which courses are not funded by NSFAS?

Unfortunately, NSFAS will not be able to sponsor students who want to enrol in any of these courses. They might, however, make a financial request from another source.

Short term courses

Private university's course work

Part-time programmes

Advanced degree programs

Second degrees

Online courses

Which courses does NSFAS fund at TVET colleges?

Students from South Africa who want to attend TVET colleges can apply for bursaries for the following courses.

Management

Marketing

Finance

Office Administration

Economics & Accounting

Education & Development

Hospitality

Tourism

Safety in Society and Transport & Logistics.

Does NSFAS fund diploma courses?

Learners can receive money from the funding body if they want to enrol in diploma-related courses. However, the students must adhere to specific conditions to retain the funding. These conditions include applying a means test and offering to convert up to 40% of any loan as a reward for good grades.

The above list of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 can help you plan effectively for funding. Did you know that your student loan payback will commence once you have found a job? The only criteria to continue receiving funding after being granted a bursary is for students to pass their modules.

