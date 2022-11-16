List of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 (including courses not funded)
Some students struggle with financial difficulties, which affects their academic performance. Students from low-income families are given financial aid by NSFAS, allowing them to pursue higher education without difficulty. The list of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 has been released and you may be interested to know which ones they are.
Do you come from a low-income or working-class family whose combined income is insufficient to support you while you attend college? The NSFAS-funded list has many courses for students to choose from. This article helps students know which courses are supported and which are not.
Who qualifies for NSFAS?
The government's scheme supports scholarships for low income who cannot afford studies to attain higher education and training and succeed in it.
Which courses does NSFAS fund?
With a few limitations, NSFAS will pay for any courses at universities. However, it's crucial to remember that the NSFAS, the government body, only funds your undergraduate degree and not your postgraduate one.
What is an NSFAS bursary, and who qualifies?
The bursary covers numerous courses. In addition, the organisation financially supports students and prospective students who want to attend one of South Africa's public universities or TVET colleges.
An NSFAS bursary will cover your tuition fees and additional expenses, including registration, lodging, transportation, food, and other daily expenses.
Which courses are funded by NSFAS?
The following is a list of courses in colleges in South Africa.
|1
|Adult Learning
|2
|Building Construction
|3
|Building Construction
|4
|Cleaning, Domestic, Hiring, Property and Rescue Services
|5
|Communication Studies
|6
|Consumer Services
|7
|Cultural Studies
|8
|Curative Health
|9
|Design Studies
|10
|Drawing Office Practice
|11
|Early Childhood Development
|12
|Earth and Space Sciences
|13
|Electrical Infrastructure Construction
|14
|Engineering and Related Design
|15
|Environmental Relations
|16
|Environmental Sciences
|17
|Fabrication and Extraction
|18
|Film, Television and Video
|19
|Finance, Economics and Accounting
|20
|Forestry and Wood Technology
|21
|General Social Science
|22
|Generic
|23
|Generic Management
|24
|Higher Education and Training
|25
|Horticulture
|26
|Hospitality, Tourism, Travel, Gaming and Leisure
|27
|Human Resources
|28
|Industrial & Organizational Governance and HR Development
|29
|Information Studies
|30
|Information Technology and Computer Sciences
Other courses include
|31
|Justice in Society
|32
|Language
|33
|Life Sciences
|34
|Literature
|35
|Manufacturing and Assembly
|36
|Marketing
|37
|Mathematical Sciences
|38
|Mechatronics
|39
|Media Studies
|40
|Music
|41
|Nature Conservation
|42
|Occupationally Directed ETD Practice
|43
|Office Administration
|44
|People/Human-Centred Development
|45
|Performing Arts
|46
|Personal Care
|47
|Physical Planning, Design and Management
|48
|Physical Sciences
|49
|Preventive Health
|50
|Process Instrumentation
|51
|Primary Agriculture
|52
|Process Plant Operations
|53
|Procurement
|54
|Project Management
Does NSFAS fund degrees?
Students who have previously attended a university or earned a university degree are not eligible for financing. Government funding has been set aside for first-time students beginning a brand-new program.
|55
|Promotive Health and Developmental Services
|56
|Psychology
|57
|Public Administration
|58
|Public Policy, Politics and Democratic Citizenship
|59
|Public Relations
|60
|Rehabilitative Health/Services
|61
|Religious and Ethical Foundations of Society
|62
|Rural and Agrarian Studies
|63
|Safety in Society
|64
|Schooling
|65
|Secondary Agriculture
|66
|The Sovereignty of State
|67
|Sport
|68
|Traditions, History and Legacies
|69
|Transport, Operations and Logistics
|70
|Urban and Regional Studies
|71
|Visual Arts
|72
|Wholesale and Retail
Does NSFAS fund every course?
The government does not fund all courses. When applying for education funding, students who are not eligible for government grants, scholarships, or bursaries sometimes choose to take out student loans. Several bank locations in South Africa provide these loans.
Which courses are not funded by NSFAS?
Unfortunately, NSFAS will not be able to sponsor students who want to enrol in any of these courses. They might, however, make a financial request from another source.
- Short term courses
- Private university's course work
- Part-time programmes
- Advanced degree programs
- Second degrees
- Online courses
Which courses does NSFAS fund at TVET colleges?
Students from South Africa who want to attend TVET colleges can apply for bursaries for the following courses.
- Management
- Marketing
- Finance
- Office Administration
- Economics & Accounting
- Education & Development
- Hospitality
- Tourism
- Safety in Society and Transport & Logistics.
Does NSFAS fund diploma courses?
Learners can receive money from the funding body if they want to enrol in diploma-related courses. However, the students must adhere to specific conditions to retain the funding. These conditions include applying a means test and offering to convert up to 40% of any loan as a reward for good grades.
The above list of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 can help you plan effectively for funding. Did you know that your student loan payback will commence once you have found a job? The only criteria to continue receiving funding after being granted a bursary is for students to pass their modules.
