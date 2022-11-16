Global site navigation

List of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 (including courses not funded)
by  Sheila Kamau

Some students struggle with financial difficulties, which affects their academic performance. Students from low-income families are given financial aid by NSFAS, allowing them to pursue higher education without difficulty. The list of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 has been released and you may be interested to know which ones they are.

what is a nsfas bursary and who qualifies?
If you are a citizen of South Africa and want to attend a public university or TVET college, you are eligible for an NSFAS bursary. Photo: Prostock-Studio
Do you come from a low-income or working-class family whose combined income is insufficient to support you while you attend college? The NSFAS-funded list has many courses for students to choose from. This article helps students know which courses are supported and which are not.

Who qualifies for NSFAS?

The government's scheme supports scholarships for low income who cannot afford studies to attain higher education and training and succeed in it.

Which courses does NSFAS fund?

With a few limitations, NSFAS will pay for any courses at universities. However, it's crucial to remember that the NSFAS, the government body, only funds your undergraduate degree and not your postgraduate one.

What is an NSFAS bursary, and who qualifies?

The bursary covers numerous courses. In addition, the organisation financially supports students and prospective students who want to attend one of South Africa's public universities or TVET colleges.

An NSFAS bursary will cover your tuition fees and additional expenses, including registration, lodging, transportation, food, and other daily expenses.

Which courses are funded by NSFAS?

The following is a list of courses in colleges in South Africa.

1Adult Learning
2Building Construction
3Building Construction
4Cleaning, Domestic, Hiring, Property and Rescue Services
5Communication Studies
6Consumer Services
7Cultural Studies
8Curative Health
9Design Studies
10Drawing Office Practice
11Early Childhood Development
12Earth and Space Sciences
13Electrical Infrastructure Construction
14Engineering and Related Design
15Environmental Relations
16Environmental Sciences
17Fabrication and Extraction
18Film, Television and Video
19Finance, Economics and Accounting
20Forestry and Wood Technology
21General Social Science
22Generic
23Generic Management
24Higher Education and Training
25Horticulture
26Hospitality, Tourism, Travel, Gaming and Leisure
27Human Resources
28Industrial & Organizational Governance and HR Development
29Information Studies
30Information Technology and Computer Sciences

Other courses include

31Justice in Society
32Language
33Life Sciences
34Literature
35Manufacturing and Assembly
36Marketing
37Mathematical Sciences

NSFAS solely funds your undergraduate degree; it does not fund advanced degrees. Photo: Manjurul Haque / EyeEm
38Mechatronics
39Media Studies
40Music
41Nature Conservation
42Occupationally Directed ETD Practice
43Office Administration
44People/Human-Centred Development
45Performing Arts
46Personal Care
47Physical Planning, Design and Management
48Physical Sciences
49Preventive Health
50Process Instrumentation
51Primary Agriculture
52Process Plant Operations
53Procurement
54Project Management

Does NSFAS fund degrees?

Students who have previously attended a university or earned a university degree are not eligible for financing. Government funding has been set aside for first-time students beginning a brand-new program.

55Promotive Health and Developmental Services
56Psychology
57Public Administration
58Public Policy, Politics and Democratic Citizenship
58Public Relations
60Rehabilitative Health/Services
61Religious and Ethical Foundations of Society
62Rural and Agrarian Studies
63Safety in Society
64Schooling
65Secondary Agriculture
66The Sovereignty of State
67Sport
68Traditions, History and Legacies
69Transport, Operations and Logistics
70Urban and Regional Studies
71Visual Arts
72Wholesale and Retail

Does NSFAS fund every course?

The government does not fund all courses. When applying for education funding, students who are not eligible for government grants, scholarships, or bursaries sometimes choose to take out student loans. Several bank locations in South Africa provide these loans.

Which courses are not funded by NSFAS?

Unfortunately, NSFAS will not be able to sponsor students who want to enrol in any of these courses. They might, however, make a financial request from another source.

  • Short term courses
  • Private university's course work
  • Part-time programmes
  • Advanced degree programs
  • Second degrees
  • Online courses

Which courses does NSFAS fund at TVET colleges?

Students from South Africa who want to attend TVET colleges can apply for bursaries for the following courses.

  • Management
  • Marketing
  • Finance
  • Office Administration
  • Economics & Accounting
  • Education & Development
  • Hospitality
  • Tourism
  • Safety in Society and Transport & Logistics.

Does NSFAS fund diploma courses?

Learners can receive money from the funding body if they want to enrol in diploma-related courses. However, the students must adhere to specific conditions to retain the funding. These conditions include applying a means test and offering to convert up to 40% of any loan as a reward for good grades.

The above list of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 can help you plan effectively for funding. Did you know that your student loan payback will commence once you have found a job? The only criteria to continue receiving funding after being granted a bursary is for students to pass their modules.

Briefly.co.za also advised students in SA that if they want to pursue a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree in South Africa, they must make an informed decision because university education is expensive.

Even as tuition prices soar in 2022, over 800,000 local and international students join South Africa's colleges each year. Using these average university figures in South Africa, you may decide which institution best suits your financial situation.

