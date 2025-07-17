Angel Ndlela is catching shade after purchasing her new house, and it seems netizens are not impressed

The Real Housewives of Durban star showed off her new abode online, and fans of the show criticised its "modesty" and her role on the show

Meanwhile, others came to Angel's defence, saying she was merely portraying how most South Africans live

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ fans said Angel Ndlela’s new house was too modest for their liking. Image: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

It wasn't long after Angel Ndlela showed off her new home that social media users started picking apart at it.

What did RHOD fans say about Angel Ndlela's new house?

Angel Ndlela recently bought herself a home and took to social media to share the awesome news with her supporters.

She posted pictures and celebratory champagne bottle popping on her Instagram page on 17 July 2025, and received praise from fans and peers, who marvelled at her hard work and impressive achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, it wasn't too long before the news landed on Twitter (X), with users sharing their brutal feedback about Angel's home, which is rumoured to be her first. Compaqllow responded to a post about Ndlela's new crib, saying:

"I’m supposed to believe this is a South African housewife by the way."

Fans of 'The Real Housewives of Durban' said Angel Ndlela's new house did not fit the aesthetic of the show. Image: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Angel is not your typical housewife, as the famous franchise suggests. She is an entrepreneur, the youngest of the cast, has allegedly never been married, and is very quick with the clapbacks!

According to a video shared by Mbuyiselo Vilakazi, Angel also comes from a well-off family:

Here's what social media thinks of Angel Ndlela's new house

Fans of The Real Housewives of Durban said Angel was not giving "rich housewife" and didn't fit the aesthetic of the franchise:

MbappesHattrick said:

"She's definitely a South African housewife, just not the one we watch to watch."

anonymousbebb was furious:

"Ya, no, we are being played. @ShowmaxOnline. GIVE US PREMIUM TV!! We want REAL housewives."

averytiredgirly added:

"This is what applying for a position you’re not qualified for looks like."

madmaxfurriossy wrote:

"People talking about 'South African realities' kill me. This show is about rich people. Please, we don’t care about the reality of SA. We will watch Cutting Edge for that."

UmashiyaAmahle asked:

"Also, why is that house so small?"

sile_siba suggested:

"They should leave Jojo and Sorisha in that real housewives, and create a new show, 'Real Hustling Girls of Durban.'"

kabelomkansiP commented:

"@ShowmaxOnline, I will need y’all to explain the criteria for casting housewives, please."

‘RHOD’ viewers said Angel Ndlela did not fit in with her other castmates. Image: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others defended Angel, saying she is living most people's reality:

anele16520382 said:

"This is South Africa, and this is the reality of most housewives. This fantasy that South African housewives are married to these rich men with closets full of designer bags must come to an end. This is our reality, and I’m here for it."

precious_estara defended Angel Ndlela:

"I honestly don’t understand why most of y'all do not like Angel. She’s honest, she’s accountable and has her own house. She's the most relatable person with a dash of being in proximity to people who have a lot of money. Why do you hate her?"

Miss_Crocs threw shade at LaConco's engagement:

"Nope, y’all are too strict on Angel. At least she's honest about her achievements. Someone was engaged to a former President, and yet we still don’t even know her home."

Yonda Thomas shows love to her husband

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Yonda Thomas' heartfelt message to her husband.

The former The River actress praised her hubby for being there for her at her most vulnerable and never leaving her side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News